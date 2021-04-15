Four-run first enough for Discoverer baseball

Columbus High baseball plated four runs in the first inning then relied on pitching the rest of the way for a 4-2 win over Class B No. 5 Hastings on Tuesday.
Leadoff hitter Trey Kobza and cleanup Kaden Young each had two hits, Connor Raush, CJ Fleeman and Evan Bock had RBIs and Ryan Eickhoff threw a complete hitter that included two earned runs, six strikeouts and no walks.
The win improved Columbus to 9-8 and gave CHS a bounce-back win from just 24 hours earlier when No. 6 Southwest defeated the Discoverers 5-4.
Eickhoff raised his record to 2-1 and lowered his ERA to 2.46. He has 22 strikeouts to go with just nine walks in 25 and 2/3 innings of work. Outside of a rough outing against Bellevue West on March 26, Eickhoff has allowed two or fewer runs in four of his five starts.
Columbus owns four wins over members of the Lincoln Journal Star Class B top 10. The Discoverers have also played half of the top 10 in Class A.
"Ryan has got a lot of confidence on the mound. He mixes three pitches really, really well and (catcher) Brent (Beard) works well with him back behind the plate and helps Ryan look even better with the way he frames pitches, too," coach Jimmy Johnson said. "Our team is real confident with Ryan on the mound. He's a different pitcher than CJ (Fleeman) or Tadan (Bell), but he's certainly effective with the way he mixes his pitches."
Eickhoff threw 95 pitches on Monday, 64 of them strikes and started off 21 of 31 hitters with a strike. Eickhoff gave up a single and hit the second batter he faced but pitched out of trouble on a swinging strikeout and two ground outs to end the threat.
He hit the first two batters again in the second and gave up a run following a sac bunt then an RBI groundout. Eickhoff set the lineup down in order in the third. A single, another hit batter and an RBI single to left center accounted for his other earned run in the fourth.
He set Hastings down 1-2-3 in the fifth, pitched around a two-out error in the sixth and two two-out errors in the seventh.
"It was kind of an unusual, and an odd game where he strikes out six with no walks but, dot, dot, dot, hits four batters," Johnson said. "That was the one thing that surprised us, but to his credit, he just kept getting right back in the strike zone and the defense made plays behind him to get out of a couple jams."
An error, three walks and a single amounted to the only Columbus offense and four runs in the Discoverers' first at bat.
Beard was on second with one down when a walk to Colin Flyr and a single by Young loaded it up. Rausch pushed one across on an RBI walk, Fleeman did the same in the next at bat, Bock grounded into a fielder's choice at shortstop for a run then Rausch came in to score on an error by the catcher with Bell at the plate.
Columbus squandered two leadoff singles in the third, a leadoff walk in the fifth and two, two-out singles in the sixth.
"We had a lot of guys on base. We were probably just one more hit away in the right spot," Johnson said. "We just aren't getting enough timely hits."
The bottom of the order was a struggle in that sense. The five through nine hitters went 0 for 12. They had all three RBIs but none on base hits. Still, Johnson said there was much more to the lineup than six hits in 25 total at bats.
"While we didn't get the run support after the first inning, the process of putting together quality at bats was there," Johnson said. "It was the same number of runs as yesterday but a really nice improvement in putting together, the whole team, one through nine, we had more quality at bats."
Columbus played in its first Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament Thursday in Lincoln. Check online (ColumbusTelegram.com) and in a future issue for scores and details.
"We had some balls hit hard, just at guys in key spots," Johnson said. "We just need to be a little more consistent top to bottom, because I think we have the depth."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.