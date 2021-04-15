Four-run first enough for Discoverer baseball

Eickhoff threw 95 pitches on Monday, 64 of them strikes and started off 21 of 31 hitters with a strike. Eickhoff gave up a single and hit the second batter he faced but pitched out of trouble on a swinging strikeout and two ground outs to end the threat.

He hit the first two batters again in the second and gave up a run following a sac bunt then an RBI groundout. Eickhoff set the lineup down in order in the third. A single, another hit batter and an RBI single to left center accounted for his other earned run in the fourth.

He set Hastings down 1-2-3 in the fifth, pitched around a two-out error in the sixth and two two-out errors in the seventh.

"It was kind of an unusual, and an odd game where he strikes out six with no walks but, dot, dot, dot, hits four batters," Johnson said. "That was the one thing that surprised us, but to his credit, he just kept getting right back in the strike zone and the defense made plays behind him to get out of a couple jams."

An error, three walks and a single amounted to the only Columbus offense and four runs in the Discoverers' first at bat.