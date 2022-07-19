Fremont rallies late, plate four runs to stun Cornerstone in semifinals

SOUTH SIOUX CITY - The hardest outs to get in a baseball game is the final three. That proved to be the case for the Cornerstone Insurance Group Columbus Seniors Monday night against Fremont First State Bank at Voss Field in South Sioux City.

With two outs in the seventh and a runner on first base, Columbus pitcher Trevor Schumacher was looking to close out a complete game performance. Fremont recorded three straight singles to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Carter Sintek drove a pop up to straight away center that fell in front of the wall, scoring the runners from third and first to seal a dramatic walk-off win for Fremont in the Class A Area 6 Seniors Tournament semifinal.

"We had a chance to beat a really good team. I told them we're a good team too. I just reminded them what I reminded them all through the year is there's no time limit in this game and you have to get the last out," Cornerstone head coach Cody Schilling said. "The game is on until the last out is made and that's how we've won games and that's how we've lost games. That's just baseball."

Schilling said he had no regrets keeping Schumacher in the game. He said he deserved that opportunity given the way he pitched all game. In the first six innings of the game, the Cornerstone starter allowed no runs on three hits and struck out six Fremont hitters.

After giving up a first-inning single, Schumacher retired eight straight hitters including striking out the side in the second. An error and a hit by pitch put two First State Bank hitters on base with one out in the fourth, but Schumacher struck out Landon Mueller and catcher Kael Forney threw out Sintek at third base on an attempted steal.

Schumacher allowed a single in the fifth and hit another batter to put two on with one away. He worked out of the jam with a strikeout and a pop out. In the sixth, after a Fremont lead off single, Schumacher retired the next three hitters.

Schumacher's final line was 6 and 2/3 innings with four runs on eight hits and eight punch outs. Schilling said the final line wasn't indicative of the way he pitched.

"He had everything working. Curveball was great, changeup was good, fastball he spotted it up when he needed to and he did a great job," Schilling said. "It might be the best game I've ever seen him throw and I've been saying that a lot because these kids are stepping up and doing what they need to do to win games."

Offensively, Cornerstone produced three runs on three hits. It loaded the bases in the first after back-to-back walks by Ryan Eickhoff and Cody Zrust and a line drive single by Juri Rivera. A balk by First State Bank pitcher Brandt Phillips scored Eickhoff. Wyatt Swanson delivered the game's second run on a sac fly to left, scoring Zrust.

Columbus tacked on an insurance run in the sixth on Swanson's second RBI sac fly of the game. He drove in Zrust, who began the inning with a triple. Forney doubled in the seventh, but he was left stranded after a ground out and a fly out.

Schilling said that he's been pressing the team to put the ball in play, moving guys over and manufacturing runs that way. The final four runs Cornerstone scored in the Area Tournament was via a sacrifice fly or balk.

"It paid dividends. We scored some runs, manufacturing runs and all three of those runs were kind of that way and the one we got (Sunday) was that way," Schilling said. "You get a guy on, you move him up, keep moving him 90 feet and drive him in and they did a good job of that. We just came up short on this one (today). We just didn't quite get enough runs. I was hoping three would be enough, but they're a good ballclub."

Despite the defeat, Cornerstone secured their first berth at the state tournament since 2018 following its win Sunday. The Seniors will compete in the Class A National Division Playoffs set to take place at Lincoln Northeast beginning on Saturday.

The starting pitching shined for Columbus during the Area Tournament with strong outings from Preston Hastreiter on Friday, Rivera Saturday, Eickhoff Sunday and Schumacher Monday. Hastreiter and Schumacher each threw 6 and 2/3 innings, Eickhoff threw a complete game shutout and Rivera allowed three unearned runs. Excluding the seventh inning of Monday's game, the starters combined to allow just four unearned runs over four games.

"When you can pitch games and throw games like that, where you don't have to run your bullpen ragged, especially when you don't necessarily have a ton of pitching to begin with," Schilling said. "We got enough. I had pitchers ready to go (tomorrow), but when your pitcher can go out and get you six or seven innings and you don't have to use your bullpen all that much, it makes me feel good because I'm not worried of who we're going to throw tomorrow."

Schilling said he has no doubt that Cornerstone will bounce back ahead of the state tournament Saturday.

"These guys are so resilient. Everything just kind of flows off of them. They've got short-term memories," he said. "Tomorrow's a day off. Wednesday we come back to work and get ready to play."