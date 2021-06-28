Fremont takes two from Cornerstone

A pair of six-run innings spelled doom for the Cornerstone Insurance Group Seniors on Sunday in Fremont.

The hosts plated six in the second inning of the doubleheader opener to seize control then repeated that effort in the fourth inning in game two. Fremont took both games of the doubleheader by scores of 10-4 and 11-4.

Highlights for Columbus included Tanner Kobza going 2 for 2 with an RBI and Evan Bock driving in three runs with a double in the opener. He also had a triple in the second game. Kaden Young was 3 for 3 in game two with an RBI.

Cornerstone pitching struggled in both contests. Columbus allowed 15 hits in the first loss and 11 in the second. Cornerstone dropped to 12-9 with the losses and returns to the diamond on Wednesday at Grand Island.

"They hit the ball really well, top to bottom. You can't really look at one guy and say, 'There's a weak spot in their lineup,'" Cornerstone coach Cody Schilling said. "To their credit, they don't have a bunch of guys that are gorilla-ballers. They just do a good job of staying on the ball and hitting line drives."