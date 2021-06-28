Fremont takes two from Cornerstone

A pair of six-run innings spelled doom for the Cornerstone Insurance Group Seniors on Sunday in Fremont.
The hosts plated six in the second inning of the doubleheader opener to seize control then repeated that effort in the fourth inning in game two. Fremont took both games of the doubleheader by scores of 10-4 and 11-4.
Highlights for Columbus included Tanner Kobza going 2 for 2 with an RBI and Evan Bock driving in three runs with a double in the opener. He also had a triple in the second game. Kaden Young was 3 for 3 in game two with an RBI.
Cornerstone pitching struggled in both contests. Columbus allowed 15 hits in the first loss and 11 in the second. Cornerstone dropped to 12-9 with the losses and returns to the diamond on Wednesday at Grand Island.
"They hit the ball really well, top to bottom. You can't really look at one guy and say, 'There's a weak spot in their lineup,'" Cornerstone coach Cody Schilling said. "To their credit, they don't have a bunch of guys that are gorilla-ballers. They just do a good job of staying on the ball and hitting line drives."
Fremont had five members of the line with multiple hits in game one including two players with three hits and a team total of three extra-base hits. The second game also had three Fremont hitters find more than one hit. Again, there were three extra-base hits including two triples.
Fremont fell behind 4-1 through an inning and a half in the opener then took control for good on six runs, six hits and a walk in the second inning. The hosts added one in the third and two in the fourth.
Columbus managed just three hits after the first two innings and left five runners stranded.
Cornerstone broke through on Conner Rausch's leadoff single then back-to-back two-out singles from Caleb Van Dyke and Tanner Kobza. Kobza brought in Raush on a single to right center then Trey Kobza walked and loaded it up for a three-run double by Bock.
But after two singles, a sac bunt and a walk loaded the bases in the bottom half, Fremont followed it up with a two run-double, three RBI singles and a passed ball for a run.
Jurisky Rivera took the Cornerstone loss on 3 and ⅓ innings, 13 hits, 10 runs, nine earned, two walks and five strikeouts.
Columbus pushed two across in its first at-bat in the second half of the twinbill but left the inning tied with Fremont had two of its own in the first. A six-run fourth broke it open.
Fremont sent 10 to the plate that inning and scored six times on six singles and a walk. Columbus added lone runs in the fifth and sixth but left a runner at third in the fifth and ended the game with the bases loaded.
Evan Bock made it 1-0 on a double steal. Kaden Young's sac fly to left doubled the lead to 2-0.
Fremont tied it on two hits, a walk and an error in the bottom of the first. Bock smashed an RBI triple in the fifth. Rivera's grounder to second with Young at third scored the final Cornerstone run of the day.
Colin Flyr and Drew Loosvelt both threw three innings for Cornerstone. Flyr gave up nine hits, 10 runs, eight earned, walked five and struck out three. Loosvelt allowed five hits, an earned run, gave out one free pass and walked two.
"It was death by ants. They slowly nibbled away until my hand was gone, then my arm; they just keep going until you're dead," Schilling said. "(Fremont) just does a good job. They're really sound fundamentally in all areas. We struck a few guys out, but they're solid with two strikes, they make sure to put the ball in play and they make you work for every out."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.