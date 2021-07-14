Going out with a bang: Cornerstone wins 10-1 in home finale

"He made one mistake, and he threw it down the middle and the kid hit it a long ways, and that's a lesson," Schilling said. "He did a good job working it around all night, throwing strikes, getting ahead in the count for the most part. When you get ahead of batters, it puts them at a disadvantage, and he did a good job of that tonight. I'm really proud of what he's done so far."

Cornerstone scored a run in the first on a RBI sac fly from Young that brought in Colin Flyr from third after he singled in the second at-bat of the frame.

The Seniors made it 4-0 in the third on a passed ball and a two-run single by Young.

After Blair made it 4-1 on the home run, Cornerstone broke the game open with a six-run fourth.

Evan Bock drove in Caleb Van Dyke on a sac fly to right and Brent Beard smacked an RBI single to make it 6-1. Young had an RBI double to extend the lead to six runs. After a balk pushed another run across the plate, Loosvelt drove home a pair on a single to right field to make it 10-1.

Schilling said the Seniors have been working hard on patience at the plate. He said unless the pitch is right down the middle, it may be worth waiting for a pitch that's a little better.