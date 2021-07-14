Going out with a bang: Cornerstone wins 10-1 in home finale

Columbus Cornerstone Insurance Group Seniors coach Cody Schilling understood the magnitude of Tuesday night's game against Blair at Pawnee Park Legion Field.
It was the final home game of the season for a senior-laden team, so he made the decision to start eight seniors in the field.
The seniors delivered, plating 10 runs on nine hits and run-ruling Blair 10-1 in five innings. Kaden Young had the most productive night for the Seniors, going 2 for 2 with a single, double, four RBIs and a run scored. Drew Loosvelt was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
"This is their last game, ever, probably on this field. They came ready to go; they understood that and they came out firing right from the get-go, scoring runs in the first inning," Schilling said. " I think they wanted to go out on a high note, and they did that."
Pitcher Trevor Schumacher was the only non-senior who played. In his second start of the season, he tossed a complete game, allowed one run on two hits with one walk and five strikeouts.
"He was nails," Schilling said. "He was throwing strikes, filling up the zone, making them swing the bat, getting them out on pitches he wants to get them out on and not just having to throw it up there down the middle."
Both hits allowed came in the fourth. Schumacher allowed a solo home run to left and a double. He got out of the inning with a fly out.
"He made one mistake, and he threw it down the middle and the kid hit it a long ways, and that's a lesson," Schilling said. "He did a good job working it around all night, throwing strikes, getting ahead in the count for the most part. When you get ahead of batters, it puts them at a disadvantage, and he did a good job of that tonight. I'm really proud of what he's done so far."
Cornerstone scored a run in the first on a RBI sac fly from Young that brought in Colin Flyr from third after he singled in the second at-bat of the frame.
The Seniors made it 4-0 in the third on a passed ball and a two-run single by Young.
After Blair made it 4-1 on the home run, Cornerstone broke the game open with a six-run fourth.
Evan Bock drove in Caleb Van Dyke on a sac fly to right and Brent Beard smacked an RBI single to make it 6-1. Young had an RBI double to extend the lead to six runs. After a balk pushed another run across the plate, Loosvelt drove home a pair on a single to right field to make it 10-1.
Schilling said the Seniors have been working hard on patience at the plate. He said unless the pitch is right down the middle, it may be worth waiting for a pitch that's a little better.
"You saw a lot of good at-bats tonight where they saw a lot of pitches and got hits with 3-1 counts or full counts. That's a key," he said. "The more pitches you can see, the better you can gauge what the pitchers are trying to get you out with. All the at-bats today had a good approach, and they did a really good job in that way."
Young's four-RBI performance was a season-high for a single game. He leads the team with 29 RBIs this year.
"I was just looking for fastballs. I kept it simple and wanted to just throw my hands at something, and do my job, and it worked out," Young said. "Just doing my job and helping the team."
The 10-1 win for Cornerstone was a satisfying way for Young and the seniors to go out in their final game in Columbus.
"It's definitely sad, but it was good to go out with a bang," he said.
After an 18-11 regular season, the area tournament is next for Cornerstone beginning on Friday against Norfolk.
With a group that's been through the postseason numerous times, Schilling said he believes his guys are ready.
"It's a new season. It's time to get it going. I think the kids are fired up for it," he said. "There's a lot of things at stake for them, especially when you have nine seniors and they've been through this three or four times now. I think they're ready to go."
Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.