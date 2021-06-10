Grand Island strands Blues momentum

A four-game winning streak for the Columbus United Federal Credit Union Junior Blues came to a halt at the hands of Grand Island 5 Point Bank Wednesday night at Pawnee Park when the visitors piled up 11 hits and had two early three-run leads.

Grand Island scored three in the top of the second then responded to two by CUFCU in the bottom half with two more of its own in the top half of the third. Alex Griffith came out of the bullpen and held it there while the bats generated two more runs for a 5-4 game headed into the seventh.

The visitors added two again, enjoyed their third three-run lead of the night and had enough to survive a late Columbus rally for a 7-5 victory.

Columbus, which started 0-5 had won four straight and was in position to even up its record before the defeat.

"They hit the ball well. They were on Preston (Hastreiter) which, no one he has started against has been able to do yet," coach Jimmy Johnson said. "...It would have been nice [to keep playing], but we have tomorrow and Friday. I think we'll bounce back tomorrow."