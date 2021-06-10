Grand Island strands Blues momentum

A four-game winning streak for the Columbus United Federal Credit Union Junior Blues came to a halt at the hands of Grand Island 5 Point Bank Wednesday night at Pawnee Park when the visitors piled up 11 hits and had two early three-run leads.
Grand Island scored three in the top of the second then responded to two by CUFCU in the bottom half with two more of its own in the top half of the third. Alex Griffith came out of the bullpen and held it there while the bats generated two more runs for a 5-4 game headed into the seventh.
The visitors added two again, enjoyed their third three-run lead of the night and had enough to survive a late Columbus rally for a 7-5 victory.
Columbus, which started 0-5 had won four straight and was in position to even up its record before the defeat.
"They hit the ball well. They were on Preston (Hastreiter) which, no one he has started against has been able to do yet," coach Jimmy Johnson said. "...It would have been nice [to keep playing], but we have tomorrow and Friday. I think we'll bounce back tomorrow."
Hastreiter had thrown 10 and ⅓ innings through his first two starts of the season, allowed just one unearned run and struck out 11 to go with six walks. He tossed the first three on Wednesday and gave up five earned on eight hits, two free passes and six Ks.
Grand Island put together four hits and a walk for three runs in the second then came back with three hits, one a double, and a walk for two runs in the third.
That brought on Griffith in the fourth. He retired nine of the first 10 he faced, allowing just one base runner on a hit batter with one down in the fifth. Three singles in the seventh pushed two more Grand Island runs across just when CUFCU had come within 5-4.
Eli Kreikemeier walked and Nick Zoucha reached on a fielder's choice then both scored in the second on wild pitches. Bentley Willison hit into a ground out with Griffith at third in the fifth inning and scored him for a 5-3 deficit. Wyatt Swanson led off with a walk in the fifth and scored on Kreikemeier's RBI single. Willison was hit by a pitch with two down and scored on Swanson's single but a fly ball to center ended the comeback.
"Preston pitched well, got ahead early, but to their credit they had some great two-strike at bats," Johnson said. "But Alex did a great job. He came in and put up those three zeroes in the fourth, fifth and sixth and really kept us in it and gave us a chance."
The Blues were back in action on Thursday night against Hastings. Pick up Saturday's edition or check online for scores and results.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Grand Island 5 Points..........................................0-3-2-0-0-0-2 -- 7-11-1
CUFCU Junior Blues (4-6)......................................0-2-0-0-1-1-0 -- 4-6-3
Loss: Preston Hastreiter (1-1), 3IP, 8H 5R, 5ER, 2BB, 6K. 1B: Jack Faust, Wyatt Swanson, Kael Forney 2, Eli Kreikemeier, Alex Griffith. RBI: Swanson, Kreikemeier. R: Bentley Willison, Swanson, Nick Zoucha, Grant Anderson. BB: Jude Maguire, Willison, Swanson, Kreikemeier, Zoucha 2, Izic Pillen 1. SB: Swanson, Zoucha 2, Anderson.