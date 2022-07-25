Halfway there: Lakeview claims two wins in Area Tournament

The Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors is halfway to the Area Tournament following wins on Saturday and Sunday in Pierce. After earning a first round bye, Lakeview defeated the hosts 13-2 on Saturday and Wayne on Sunday 6-3.

In Sunday's game, Platte Center jumped out to a 5-0 lead, providing enough run support for pitchers Jordan Kracl, Cooper Tessendorf and Eli Osten. Kolby Blaser comprised half of Lakeview's hits. He batted 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored.

Krae Lavicky drove in two runs with Sam Kwapnioski and Turner Halvorsen each finishing with an RBI each.

"We're still struggling a little bit at the plate. We're trying to run up some pitch counts. We're still not hitting the ball real square yet. If we are hitting it, it's right to them. We're pitching well enough. Defensively, we're booting the ball more than we like it," Lakeview head coach Travis Tessendorf said. "We're having problems infield, outfield, throwing some snowball fights and that's kind of uncharacteristic of us. All in all, we know we're going to get everyone's best game and best team. Two to zero, we'll take those and we're setting really good for pitching."

Sporting a 3-0 lead, Tessendorf relieved Kracl for Cooper Tessendorf with two on and nobody out. Cooper recorded an out on a sac bunt and then struck out back-to-back hitters to leave the inning unscathed.

Eli Osten closed the game for Lakeview, throwing three innings allowing three runs on two hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

In the first inning, Adam Van Cleave led off the game with a walk and scored on an RBI sac fly by Kwapnioski. Bank of the Valley extended the lead to 3-0 the next frame on a RBI fielder's choice by Brenden Sloup and a RBI ground out by Lavicky.

Halvorsen and Kracl scored in the fourth to make it 5-0 on a wild pitch and a Lavicky RBI ground out, respectively. Wayne cut the lead to 5-3 heading to the seventh after a passed ball and a RBI single in the fifth and a RBI sac fly in the sixth.

Blaser drove in a key insurance run with two outs on a single to left field, scoring Van Cleave who began the inning with a single. Osten induced a pop out and struck out back-to-back hitters to end the game.

"That's the advantage of our team. If we have Cooper (Tessendorf) or Adam (Van Cleave) or Eli (Osten) or Sam (Kwapnioski) not hitting the ball, here comes Halvorsen, here comes Sloup, (tonight) it was Krae (Lavicky) again," Travis said. "That's what makes us a tough team and a tough out when our No. 9 guy can do that and drive in those runs."

On Saturday, Jacob Sjuts made his long awaited return to the mound in Platte Center's Area Tournament opener. In his first game since early June, Sjuts pitched three innings. He allowed two unearned runs, no hits, walked two and struck out five Pierce hitters.

"The first inning was a little bit rusty. After he settled down the second and third, he's overpowering and then he can get the breaking ball across," Travis said. "It was really nice to have him back. We didn't throw him very much trying to work him back in. He'll be there Tuesday and that's when we'll have our best defense around him."

Lakeview's offense broke out in the third with six runs on three two-run singles by Kwapnioski, Halvorsen and Lavicky to give it a 6-0 lead. The advantage grew to nine on an error and two wild pitches by Pierce.

The hosts responded with a two runs in the home half to make it 9-2 on a Lakeview error. In the sixth, Platte Center put the game in run-rule territory with four runs. The first six batters reached with Kracl hitting an RBI single and scoring on an error. Carson Hoefer and Lavicky also scored on errors to make it 13-2.

Kwapnioski hit 3 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Halvorsen scored three runs and Kracl touched home twice. In total, Lakeview had nine players score at least one run.

"We're trying to play more small ball. We kind of worked on it in practice this week," Travis said. "We thought we can maybe get a few bunts down, especially with our team speed. Sometimes I find if we're struggling at the plate a bit seeing balls, maybe bunt a little bit to refocus them at the plate."

On the mound following Sjuts was Osten who threw a hitless fourth, walking two and striking out one. Blaser closed the game pitching the final two innings allowing no hits, walking one and punching out one.

Lakeview played Albion Monday night. A win would mean Lakeview would just have to win one of a possible two games Tuesday to return to the state tournament. An Albion win would mean Lakeview would play a single-elimination game to decide the Area Tournament champion.

"The games are going to be tight. We're not going to blow these teams out," Travis said. "We're going to see Albion's best (tomorrow) and so if we can five or six runs on them, that's what we're about. We're not going to win these games 11-0 probably."