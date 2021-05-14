Hard-nosed Discoverers set for state

If there's one area in which Columbus takes a back seat to no one its in pitching depth.

Tadan Bell has earned the reputation as one of the best, if not the best, a left-hander in the state. Ryan Eickhoff, the team's No. 2, can't quite match Bell's velocity or power, but his location makes it easy to play defense behind him. Trey Kobza, Caleb Van Dyke and Brent Beard each have ERAs under 3.00 and have tossed at least 13 innings.

Bell will get the start Saturday against a Millard South team that has a .329 average and scores nearly eight runs per game.

"I'm more excited than anything. It's going to be fun. We know they're a good team. It will be tough," Bell said. "But I think with the confidence of myself and my teammates and my coaches, if things don't go the best, I know I have people behind me that can pick me up. It's really, go out there and do all I can to help the team."

And while Bell and his hurlers have their own brand of toughness, it's at the plate where Columbus is earning its reputation of toughness.

The brand Johnson spoke of includes several aspects - locking in mentally on a two-strike count, getting on base and keeping the line moving, finding creative ways to score guys at third base, only swinging at strikes during batting practice and more.