Hard-nosed Discoverers set for state

Columbus High's district win over Lincoln East will be long remembered for several factors. The artistic value of it won't be one of them.
A sac bunt, an RBI ground out, two hit batters, a walk with the bases loaded ... it's not exactly the stuff of a ringing double to the gap or a moon shot to center field.
But beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Although the Discoverers may not have the brushstrokes of Rembrandt, their gallery of work is not without value.
They've learned how to piece together a winner in whatever way it takes, whether it looks gritty or pretty. It's a quality that's forcing the rest of the Class A state tournament bracket to take notice.
Columbus High makes its long-awaited return trip to state Saturday morning in Lincoln at Den Hartog field. First pitch against top-seeded Millard South is at 10 a.m.
The Discoverers may not bring the same canvas. They might be painting with watercolors or drawing in crayon. Their product won't be featured at Sotheby's.
But with a trained eye, one can see the masterpiece.
"Our guys, we just teach them to compete, control what they can control and to just be there for each other," coach Jimmy Johnson said. "They have bought into that brand, and it doesn't bother them how they do it. They just enjoy it and enjoy one another."
If there's one area in which Columbus takes a back seat to no one its in pitching depth.
Tadan Bell has earned the reputation as one of the best, if not the best, a left-hander in the state. Ryan Eickhoff, the team's No. 2, can't quite match Bell's velocity or power, but his location makes it easy to play defense behind him. Trey Kobza, Caleb Van Dyke and Brent Beard each have ERAs under 3.00 and have tossed at least 13 innings.
Bell will get the start Saturday against a Millard South team that has a .329 average and scores nearly eight runs per game.
"I'm more excited than anything. It's going to be fun. We know they're a good team. It will be tough," Bell said. "But I think with the confidence of myself and my teammates and my coaches, if things don't go the best, I know I have people behind me that can pick me up. It's really, go out there and do all I can to help the team."
And while Bell and his hurlers have their own brand of toughness, it's at the plate where Columbus is earning its reputation of toughness.
The brand Johnson spoke of includes several aspects - locking in mentally on a two-strike count, getting on base and keeping the line moving, finding creative ways to score guys at third base, only swinging at strikes during batting practice and more.
Looking back on the district final in the 40 hours that it was suspended, Johnson realized the team didn't have a single extra-base hit. For the season, Columbus has only 44 combined doubles, triples and home runs in 246 hits; just one of those is a homer.
The team is slugging just .314 and has an OPS Of .676. The Discoverers are hitting just .233 with runners in scoring position.
How they're getting it done exactly, is somewhat difficult to measure and explain unless you're part of it.
"We're a scrappy team. We'll stay in the game," senior catcher Brent Beard said. "If you give us a way to stay in the game, we'll stay in it."
That will be more necessary than ever on Saturday. The Patriots have a four-man rotation that has combined to go 19-3. Each of the four has an ERA under 2.80. The Millard South staff doesn't walk many, but it also hasn't struck out an impressive number of hitters either.
Perhaps that favors a team like Columbus that doesn't rely on traditional methods of scoring runs.
"We may not be able to be that team that puts up 10 every game because we can hit the crap out of the ball. But if you make one mistake, we're going to pound you for it," Bell said. "You saw it this weekend, and we're going to keep doing it."
Toughness and grit are also a result of the disregard shown to Columbus. For most, CHS will be a nice little story. For a program that hasn't been at state in 68 years, garnering some attention in that regard is expected. But the Discoverers see it somewhat as a slight.
For years, much of the lineup has dealt with the insignificance shown them when on club teams and playing tournaments in the metro. That hasn't changed a whole lot in varsity.
They're accustomed to not being taken seriously. Being the darlings of the tournament because of the long wait is appreciated but not necessary. Columbus will take the field Saturday intending to win, not simply be a sideshow.
"We've got a few more guys that know us this year (from club baseball), so they know, but in the back of their heads it's still, 'You're from Columbus,'" Bell said.
Beard perhaps put it best when he said: "forever the underdogs."
Regardless, those underdogs have shown bite while lacking bark. Columbus could care less if you have any respect for its skills and abilities; nor any appreciation for how it has found success.
The Discoverers will once again take to the field quietly confident in who they are.
"Either way, we're going to have to play (Millard South) if we make it all the way to the final or we have to play them now," Beard said. "I'd rather play them now and compete and beat them now instead of having to do it down the line."
A win sends CHS to Haymarket Park in Lincoln on Monday at 4 p.m. for the semifinals. A loss means an elimination game also at Haymarket on Monday at 10 a.m.
"We play the No. 1 team, but we're there, and everyone deserves to be there," Bell said. "So, that number in front of your name doesn't mean anything."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.