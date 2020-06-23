Hastings clutch hitting crushes Cornerstone

Hastings repeatedly came up with two-out hits on Tuesday night at Pawnee Park Legion field and shut out the Cornerstone Insurance Group Seniors 11-1 in a mercy-rule shortened five-inning affair.
Hastings Five Points Bank hitters added to a 4-0 first-inning lead with seven more runs over the next three innings, all with two outs, while starter Jacob Shaw gave up just one earned run in four innings of work.
Three Hastings batters had multiple hits while Cornerstone managed just three hits total.
Failing to come up with the final out in the middle innings was the obvious story line, but Seniors coach Cody Schilling said walks and a lack of energy played just as much of a factor in the team dropping to 1-1.
"That's part of it, but these first two games, I think we've given up too many free bases. We can't walk so many guys," Schilling said. "We've got to get better on the mound, and like I just told them, 'I think you're a great team; you can play with anybody, but you've got to have the mindset."
Cornerstone pitching walked seven Hastings hitters on Tuesday after walking 10 on Thursday in a win over Fremont. Five Points Bank hitters were issued at least one free pass in each of Tuesday's five innings and started the night with back-to-back walks that sparked the four-run outburst.
Columbus failed to record an out until the sixth hitter of the night and three runs had already crossed at that point. The offense answered with a lone run on Kaden Young's two-out RBI in the bottom half but then came up with just one more hit the rest of the game and didn't advance any runners past second base.
"We need to work on intensity a little bit, and make sure that every bat is a great at bat," Schilling said. "When we're out in the field and the pitchers are on the mound, we'll take care of you - let them hit the ball and we'll take care of you. I think we were just a little flat tonight."
Colin Flyr started for Columbus and allowed seven hits, nine runs, seven earned, struck out two and walked three in 2 and 2/3. Sam Kwapnioski relieved him for the final 2 and 1/3 with two hits, two runs, one earned, two Ks and four bases on balls.
The combination of Flyr and Kwapnioski set down the first two Hastings hitters in the second, third and fourth but then ran into trouble.
Five Points scored seven of its 11 runs with two down and went 6 of 10 in two-out situations over the middle innings. Columbus pitching failed to set down Hastings 1-2-3 in any of the five innings but had that opportunity in each of the final four frames.
"Jumped on them right away and then the middle innings when all our runs were scored with two outs, whenever that happens it really demoralizes the other team," Hastings coach Kevin Asher said. "They'd get two quick outs and all of a sudden we'd come back and put up a two or a three, and the game got away from them."
Hastings drew a walk, doubled in a run then singled in another with two out in the second, blasted back-to-back doubles, reached on an error, walked and singled with two gone in the third and extended the fourth with a hit batter, singled and took two free passes.
Flyr singled in the first with one out, courtesy runner Cody Zrust stole second and Young brought him home on a single to left with two outs for the only Columbus run of the night.
Shaw, who also started for Hastings on Friday night and struck out five hitters in a win, pitched around a two-out walk in the second, stranded a leadoff walk in the third and left a leadoff single and two-out walk on base in the fourth.
"He struggled a little bit with his command, but he got himself out of some jams and so forth," Asher said. "...The big thing with him is, he got us the start we needed."
Cornerstone will look to bounce back Thursday in a road doubleheader at Kearney.
Hastings has been a thorn in Columbus' side recently. Five Points was 3-0 against Cornerstone last year. Schilling joked he's been coaching against the same group of Hastings players for the past four years and, with 12 seniors, won't be sad to see any of them go.
Still, he said, it starts in his own dugout.
"They are a good team, but we've got to come in with the understanding that, they're not different. They put their uniform on the same way we put ours on," he said. "We can't just let them walk in here and it's a win.
"If the pitcher's not on the mound bearing down, forcing them to swing the bat and we're putting guys on base, everybody gets back on their heels a little bit. We've got to get better."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
