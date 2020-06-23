Hastings clutch hitting crushes Cornerstone

Columbus failed to record an out until the sixth hitter of the night and three runs had already crossed at that point. The offense answered with a lone run on Kaden Young's two-out RBI in the bottom half but then came up with just one more hit the rest of the game and didn't advance any runners past second base.

"We need to work on intensity a little bit, and make sure that every bat is a great at bat," Schilling said. "When we're out in the field and the pitchers are on the mound, we'll take care of you - let them hit the ball and we'll take care of you. I think we were just a little flat tonight."

Colin Flyr started for Columbus and allowed seven hits, nine runs, seven earned, struck out two and walked three in 2 and 2/3. Sam Kwapnioski relieved him for the final 2 and 1/3 with two hits, two runs, one earned, two Ks and four bases on balls.

The combination of Flyr and Kwapnioski set down the first two Hastings hitters in the second, third and fourth but then ran into trouble.

Five Points scored seven of its 11 runs with two down and went 6 of 10 in two-out situations over the middle innings. Columbus pitching failed to set down Hastings 1-2-3 in any of the five innings but had that opportunity in each of the final four frames.