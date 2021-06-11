Hastings pulls away from CUFCU with three-run seventh

Hastings smashed the ball around the yard with four hits, two of them doubles, and pulled away from Columbus United Federal Credit Union in the seventh for a 6-1 win Thursday at Pawnee Park Legion Field.

The Junior Blues hung around for the first six innings despite allowing two unearned runs and committing five errors. Jack Faust pitched those six innings and kept his team in contention on an effort that included five hits, one earned run, a walk and three strikeouts.

But four hits and a walk in the seventh provided more than enough offense for Hastings to hand CUFCU a second straight loss. The Blues started 0-5, won four in a row but have now lost back-to-back games.

They were set to return to the diamond Friday night at home and try to get back on the winning track before morning rain canceled the game. No makeup date has yet been announced.

Although the scoreboard showed a five in the error column, Columbus only paid for two of those thanks to Faust pitching out of a few jams. An error at short in the first came around to score following a single and a triple. Faust walked the next hitter but threw it by the No. 6 hitter for the second out and had help from catcher Brennen Jelinek throwing out the runner at third on a botched squeeze attempt.