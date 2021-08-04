Hickman hitters send Lakeview home for the summer

Tessendorf took to the mound next and lasted the next 3 and 1/3 before Eli Osten came in and recorded the final out in the fifth and faced five hitters in the sixth.

Lakeview had the bases loaded one more time in the seventh, again with no outs. Two popups and a strikeout prevented a miraculous last-inning comeback.

Bank of the Valley was a respectable 5 for 15 with runners in scoring position but only two of those hits produced a run. Hickman was 5 for 10 and drove in five runs on those five hits.

"They're a good baseball team. They had a little more polish than we did today, but we had them nervous over there," coach Tessendorf said. "They were not happy when it was 7-6 and we had the momentum."

Haustyn Forney finished his season and his Legion career on Sunday while his cousin, left fielder Layne Forney joined him in in saying goodbye on Tuesday night. The rest of the roster is expected to be back next season and make another run to state.

"It means a lot. As many towns as we have together on one team, I was surprised how much we came together on and off the field. It was fun to make history," Layne Forney said. "I think (next year) they can achieve just as much if not more. I think these boys can go real far. I'd like to see it next year. I know they can."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

