History makers: Lakeview Seniors reach state tournament

WAYNE - The Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors entered Tuesday with a chance at history.
After winning its first two games by a combined score of 37-5, Lakeview faced Wayne in the Class B5 Area Tournament final with a spot in the state tournament, the first-ever in team history.
In another dominant performance, Bank of the Valley did what it always does, came up with a big inning and claimed a 9-0 win over Wayne on Wayne's home field.
"It feels great. I told the boys earlier, 'You're a part of history; Lakeview's never done this before; never won a district tournament, area tournament.' We don't have high school baseball. Most of these kids are track athletes, and golfers and wrestlers," Lakeview coach Travis Tessendorf said. "To come out and beat a quality team like Wayne, whose high school baseball (program) has a history of being in the area tournament every year, to come out and beat them on their home field is quite an honor and privilege. What a great group of kids we have."
Layne Forney set the tone with a leadoff double against Wayne starter Jacob Kniefl in the team's first at-bat of the game.
After Sam Kwapnioski reached on an error, Adam Van Cleave delivered the first big hit with a two-run double to center to put the Seniors up 2-0.
The turning point in the game was in the third. Wayne had the bases loaded with one away when pitcher Jacob Sjuts induced a 6-4-3 double play to end the threat.
Lakeview carried that momentum into the final two innings. It scored four runs in the fourth and three in the fifth to secure the run-rule victory.
The Seniors made it 4-0 on a passed ball and an error. Sam Kwapnioski delivered the game-breaking hit with a two-run single for a 6-0 cushion.
Just like in the fourth, the entire lineup came to the plate in the fifth. Kolby Blaser pushed the lead to seven on an RBI single. Kwapnioski's walk and Van Cleave's hit by pitch brought home the final two runs of the day.
The top five Lakeview hitters, Layne Forney, Blaser, Haustyn Forney, Kwapnioski and Van Cleave combined for all nine RBIs and scored five runs.
Blaser closed out the game with a three-up, three-down inning. Jordan Kracl, Sjuts and Blaser combined for the shutout. They allowed three hits, two walks, hit two batters and struck out five.
Tessendorf didn't know what to expect from his team after a three-week break leading into the Area Tournament, but they came ready to play.
"We couldn't play much better. We hit the ball very well. We pitched outstanding. We didn't hardly give up any runs," he said. "We were really worried about that coming in after not playing since July 5 against Albion. We had quite the layoff because half of our team is junior players, so we didn't know what we had. We had a good week of practice, and I've got a lot of good pitchers."
During the Area Tournament, Lakeview outscored its opponents 46-5 as the Forney cousins led the charge offensively. The two seniors combined for a .353 batting average, four singles, two doubles, four RBIs, 10 runs, five walks and three stolen bases.
"So proud of Layne Forney and Haustyn Forney for what they did. Layne started the game right off the bat with a double in the gap. He set the tone of the game right off the bat," Tessendorf said. "What can you say about Haustyn (Forney) at shortstop. He's our captain. He keeps everything in front of him. He makes the average play look easy and the great plays look tremendous."
Haustyn acknowledged that Tuesday's game might've been his last with Lakeview. He's set to move to Dakota Wesleyan Friday where he'll be playing football. Tessendorf said he hopes he'll be able to join the team at state.
"It feels pretty great. This may have been my last baseball with this team because I'm moving to college, so it feels pretty awesome to help this team go," Haustyn said. "First time in Lakeview history to go to the state tournament feels pretty awesome."
Tessendorf praised his players' team-first mentality and the parents for sharing the same mentality.
"They (players) all get along so well. We don't have anyone that's me first. It's whatever the team needs. If I need to catch a kid or pitch a kid or play second base or outfield, they all hang out together. They all do things together," he said. "What a great group of parents I have too. I don't have anyone that caused me any grief this year that their kid wasn't getting playing time or whatever. That helps to win ballgames too, but what a great group of kids. That makes coaching a lot easier."
Lakeview will head to Crete for the state tournament with its first game scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday against Central City.
Tessendorf doesn't have any expectations for how state will go, but he's confident the team will be ready to go.
"I can't say my expectations because we've never been there before," he said. "We'll be well-rested. All of our pitchers will be ready to go."
Layne Forney said being a part of the first Lakeview team is certainly historic, but he said there's a lot more at state to achieve. His cousin echoed those sentiments.
"We're all from different towns and to be able to come together, gel together, have fun at practice every week and kick some butt on the diamond every game. It's a whole brotherhood here," Haustyn Forney said. "We're going to kick some butt at state."
Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.