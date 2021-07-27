History makers: Lakeview Seniors reach state tournament

During the Area Tournament, Lakeview outscored its opponents 46-5 as the Forney cousins led the charge offensively. The two seniors combined for a .353 batting average, four singles, two doubles, four RBIs, 10 runs, five walks and three stolen bases.

"So proud of Layne Forney and Haustyn Forney for what they did. Layne started the game right off the bat with a double in the gap. He set the tone of the game right off the bat," Tessendorf said. "What can you say about Haustyn (Forney) at shortstop. He's our captain. He keeps everything in front of him. He makes the average play look easy and the great plays look tremendous."

Haustyn acknowledged that Tuesday's game might've been his last with Lakeview. He's set to move to Dakota Wesleyan Friday where he'll be playing football. Tessendorf said he hopes he'll be able to join the team at state.

"It feels pretty great. This may have been my last baseball with this team because I'm moving to college, so it feels pretty awesome to help this team go," Haustyn said. "First time in Lakeview history to go to the state tournament feels pretty awesome."

Tessendorf praised his players' team-first mentality and the parents for sharing the same mentality.