Hot bats, Ternus on the mound trounce Tekamah

Landon Ternus starred on the mound and at the plate, and the offense scored double digit runs for the fourth straight game in a fourth straight win for the Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds on Thursday in Tekamah.

Ternus tossed all five frames in a mercy-rule shortened 12-0 shutout win that included 10 strikeouts one hit and five walks. The five walks pushed Ternus' pitch count up to 94 but only four Tekamah hitters put the ball in play.

At the plate, Ternus had two singles and a triple and drove in three runs. Owens plated two in the second then added on with at least two each frame the rest of the way.

The Reds needed just six hits to score 12 runs thanks also to six walks, two hit batters and two Tekamah errors.

OWA dropped its first game of the season and mustered just two runs in a 5-2 loss to Pender on May 26 but has since won 10-8, 14-9, 12-4 and by Thursday's 12-0 margin.

Ternus struck out the first two hitters of the game then walked the bases loaded before ending the threat on a strikeout looking. He struck out the side swinging in the second. A hit batter, walk and another walk loaded it up again in the third with two down. Catcher Sam Olmer picked off the runner at third on a ball in the dirt to end the threat.

It was the last significant chance of the game for Tekamah. A one-out single in the fourth was caught stealing at third. Ternus hit the first hitter of the fifth but then had two fly balls to right and a strikeout to end the game. In 9 and 1/3 innings, Ternus has struck out 19.

Kurt Schneider opened the Lakeview scoring in the second on a double steal after reaching on an error. Luke Wellman drove in Caleb Sloup with a single to make it 2-0.

Schneider's one-out double in the third scored Jonathon Hoffart and Ternus. Two batters later, Schneider came home on a passed ball.

Ternus tripled in two in the fourth. An RBI sac fly to center by Caleb Cameron, error at short, passed ball, another double steal and Ternus' RBI single capped the scoring with five runs in the fifth.

The Junior Reds are 4-1 and have a rematch with David City Monday at Pawnee Park at 5:30 p.m. Owens defeated David City 14-9 in David City on Tuesday.

Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.