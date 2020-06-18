Hurry up and wait: Rain delays start for most area Legion Teams

Area baseball players champing at the bit to get on the diamond were forced to wait at least another day when rain moved into Southeast and East Central Nebraska on Thursday evening.
Following the cancellation of spring sports, Thursday was set up as the first day of competition for baseball and softball in Nebraska - somewhat of a return to normalcy following closed schools, canceled games and delayed starts to summer practice.
Instead, the Columbus United Federal Credit Union Juniors had an away game at Waverly canceled at 2:30 p.m. before embarking on the trip and the Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors and Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds faced the same situation for road games to be played against Wisner Pilger/Howells-Dodge.
"Our players were really excited to play. Unfortunately, it didn't work out today, but thankfully we have a doubleheader tomorrow to get them all an opportunity," Junior Blues coach Jimmy Johnson said. "They have been working hard and all deserve a shot to show what they can do."
The Junior Reds went 19-5 a season ago and return much of the roster.
"It's disappointing not to get going, but Mother Nature is going to make us wait one more day," Junior Reds coach Travis Tessendorf said. "However, it will get exciting to get started tomorrow in front of our own fans at home at beautiful Pawnee Park against Class B state runner-up Central City."
The Junior Blues will head back on the road Friday at Norfolk while the Junior Reds, as Tessendorf said, host Central City at 5:30 prior to the Lakeview Seniors taking the field shortly after.
The Cornerstone Insurance Senior Blues were in action in a doubleheader against Fremont at Pawnee Park when lighting began to move into the area. Check The Telegram online and in Saturday's edition for a write up of the games.
It's unlikely any of the rained out games will be made up.
"With everything that has happened in 2020 its no surprise our first game was rained out," Lakeview Seniors coach Brach Johnson said. "There's no doubt we will be ready to go tomorrow."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@colubmustelegram.com.
