Hurry up and wait: Rain delays start for most area Legion Teams

Area baseball players champing at the bit to get on the diamond were forced to wait at least another day when rain moved into Southeast and East Central Nebraska on Thursday evening.

Following the cancellation of spring sports, Thursday was set up as the first day of competition for baseball and softball in Nebraska - somewhat of a return to normalcy following closed schools, canceled games and delayed starts to summer practice.

Instead, the Columbus United Federal Credit Union Juniors had an away game at Waverly canceled at 2:30 p.m. before embarking on the trip and the Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors and Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds faced the same situation for road games to be played against Wisner Pilger/Howells-Dodge.

"Our players were really excited to play. Unfortunately, it didn't work out today, but thankfully we have a doubleheader tomorrow to get them all an opportunity," Junior Blues coach Jimmy Johnson said. "They have been working hard and all deserve a shot to show what they can do."

The Junior Reds went 19-5 a season ago and return much of the roster.