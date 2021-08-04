Injury forced Bell to learn how to trust himself again

A year ago at this time, Tadan Bell was hopeful. That's all he could be following a bad hop on a ground ball that broke a finger on his pitching hand.
The break occurred on June 27 and essentially shut him down for the next six months. He came back in the fall but then suffered shoulder and forearm tightness when, likely, he was compensating for the pain in his finger by throwing with a different arm angle.
Just about the time he should have been out showing off his stuff for scouts and earning the attention of college programs, Bell was left in the dugout to ponder whether or not he might be missing his chance.
There were some definite opportunities to lose hope and wallow in self pity. Could he still pitch in college? Almost certainly. Would it be at a powerhouse school? It seemed that chance might have slipped away.
Thus, you can imagine how much of a whirlwind it must have been to take a phone call from Coastal Carolina prior to heading to a tournament in Alabama and come home with a verbal commitment.
The incident that broke his finger might have been bad luck. Coming back from it and earning his way into big time college baseball was anything but by chance.
By taking pressure off of himself, Bell allowed the hard work he had put in to speak for itself.
"When I would throw in the fall and my bicep and shoulder were kind of tight, and my velocity had dropped about 8 miles per hour, I'm going, 'is this the end for me?'" he said. "I think the biggest thing for me was, I was trying to be better than myself; impress the coaches; show them that I am good enough to play instead of just pitching and letting it happen. Going into spring season and being relaxed and not worrying about what coaches were there gave me a different mindset going into summer. It became, 'If I keep throwing well, someone will find me.'"
That spring season was one of the most illustrious in the history of Columbus High baseball. Bell made 10 appearances, was 5-2 as a starter, put together a 3.50 ERA, 1.327 WHIP and struck out 78 to go with 24 walks.
He struck out 10 or more hitters three times, including 13 at Lincoln North Star and 14 against Fremont Bergan.
He was a major factor in Columbus, earning a trip to the state tournament for the first time since 1953. Bell struck out six in the district semifinal win over Creighton Prep and went six innings with one earned run and another six strikeouts in the state tournament loss to eventual champion Millard South.
He was named Second Team Super-State by the Lincoln Journal Star and All Class A by the World Herald.
If Bell had slipped off anyone's radar when he was essentially unavailable for nine months, he quickly jumped right back on it.
The opportunities he missed from June through March were haunting him until he discovered a new mindset. Returning to the beginning and why he stepped on the diamond in the first place gave Bell the chance "settle down again and gain some confidence."
"Make it all about fun," he said. "If you have fun, you play well, and when you play well, you'll get noticed.
It was taking a little league approach to why he was out there. That can be difficult for someone who has always been a pitcher. Controlling the action of the game can seep into other parts of life. That was true of Bell as well, as he said that he didn't necessarily need to let go so much as trust that he had done enough.
"It's just remembering that the calmer you stay, the better the outcome is likely to be," he said. "I learned in the middle of the season, I had a game against Pius and they hit me. I was not on. I wasn't great. I was throwing enough strikes, and they were hitting them. Had I taken that the wrong way who knows what would have happened. Instead, I stayed calm and realized everyone has bad days.
"...It stinks when that happens, but if you remember that there are bad days and remember that you're good enough and trust yourself."
Trust and belief came together earlier this summer when a coach suggested he make a list of schools he was interested in and go about making contact. Another coach happened to have a relationship at Coastal Carolina and put the two sides together.
Bell was set for a tournament in Alabama last week and received a phone call before the trip about also visiting South Carolina - where Coastal is located. He was on campus July 25 and 26, had already loved what he had learned about the school through his own research then was given an offer to join the program. The coaching staff advised him to think about it for a few days, which ended a week ago when he announced the decision on Twitter.
Everything he had worried about became a waste of time. By forcing himself to look inward and realizing that he had done all he could, the pressure valve was released.
Would he have rather saved himself the torment of those months of uncertainty? Maybe. But by returning to his roots and gaining self confidence, Bell found a home and grew as a player and a person.
"If there's anything, you have to set where you want to go but also remember that you can't force things," Bell said. "I like to plan things. I ask my parents a lot, 'What are we doing today?' so I can plan out what I have to do. I laid off on that a little bit so I could relax and not be so worried about what might be happening. It's remembering that things are going to happen if they're meant to happen."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.