Injury forced Bell to learn how to trust himself again

The opportunities he missed from June through March were haunting him until he discovered a new mindset. Returning to the beginning and why he stepped on the diamond in the first place gave Bell the chance "settle down again and gain some confidence."

"Make it all about fun," he said. "If you have fun, you play well, and when you play well, you'll get noticed.

It was taking a little league approach to why he was out there. That can be difficult for someone who has always been a pitcher. Controlling the action of the game can seep into other parts of life. That was true of Bell as well, as he said that he didn't necessarily need to let go so much as trust that he had done enough.

"It's just remembering that the calmer you stay, the better the outcome is likely to be," he said. "I learned in the middle of the season, I had a game against Pius and they hit me. I was not on. I wasn't great. I was throwing enough strikes, and they were hitting them. Had I taken that the wrong way who knows what would have happened. Instead, I stayed calm and realized everyone has bad days.

"...It stinks when that happens, but if you remember that there are bad days and remember that you're good enough and trust yourself."