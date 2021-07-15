It's all on the line: Legion Teams set for postseason

There's not much more to be done at this point other than lace up the cleats, put on the eye black and take the field.
At least, that's the poetic spin Cornerstone Insurance Group Seniors coach Cody Schilling put on it when asked about the Area Tournament that began Friday night in Norfolk.
Schilling and Cornerstone take an 18-11 record up north as the 4 seed that includes Gretna, Fremont, Norfolk, South Sioux City and both Grand Island teams (U-Save and Home Federal). Columbus faces 5 seed Norfolk in the opener and would move on to play Gretna on Saturday with a win.
Cornerstone slips to the loser's bracket and has a bye to the next round with a loss.
"I kind of told my assistants, 'You've got to believe now that they hay is in the barn," Schilling said. "The kids have just got to take what's coming on them head on and go. There's not much more to go over that we haven't done already."
Cornerstone enters the postseason 6-4 in its last 10 and with three wins in four games last weekend in Kansas. Columbus has split with every team on the bracket other than Fremont and South Sioux City. Cornerstone swept South Sioux, the 6 seed, and lost both to Fremont, the 3 seed, in a pair of doubleheaders.
"I like where we're at in the bracket," Schilling said. "I think everything is there. We just have to go take care of business."
Essentially the same team, minus a few pieces, made it to the NSAA state tournament in May.
Although some of those pieces are off playing club baseball, everyone on the summer roster is available for the Area Tournament.
"I doubt their feeling that pressure (to match that accomplishment). The summer is a little bit more relaxed and it's so much different than the spring. In the spring district, they might only be one other team you've played all year," Schilling said. "Where we're at now, we play everyone two times. ...We know what every team is capable of and we know what we're capable of."
Coach Jimmy Johnson and the Columbus United Federal Credit Union Junior Blues will head to Fremont 3-4 in the month of July but with wins in two of the last three. Perhaps most importantly, CUFCU scored 10 runs on Tuesday and had a solid pitching performance.
Columbus is the 4 seed and plays 5 seed Gretna 2 Post 216. CUFCU split the season-opening doubleheader with Gretna way back on May 29.
The winner advances to Saturday at 5 p.m. The loser faces the loser of the Gretna 1 Post 216/Dinsdale Auto contest. Gretna is the top seed; Dinsdale Auto is 8.
"For us, limiting freebies, walks and errors, if we minimize that by making routine plays, keeping guys off the base for free and forcing teams to outhit us, I think that will be a key to our success," Johnson said. "That's something you need every time out, but especially in the postseason. Pitching, we'll need guys to go fairly deep into games so we're not relying on relief and keeping guys as fresh as possible."
Unlike their Seniors teammates, the Juniors will be without two players due to injury or prior commitments. Both are pitchers, leaving, as Johnson said, CUFCU in a spot where starters have to be effective.
That will be most critical at the start of games. Columbus has allowed 50 of its 142 runs against in the first two innings of games. That has slowed somewhat over the second half of the season, but only eight times in 29 games have the Blues entered the third inning without allowing the opponent to score at least one run.
"That will be big, not playing from behind and being able to play our game - being aggressive on the base paths and executing whether it's steals or bunts or hit-and-runs," Johnson said. "Being able to put some of those things into play and not starting from behind will be huge. Three of our last five we've done a pretty good job of that. Hopefully we can keep that trend going."
Both Junior and Senior Area Tournaments are double elimination. Should either Columbus team make it to within a win of state, the championship games are on Tuesday.