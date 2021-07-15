It's all on the line: Legion Teams set for postseason

Essentially the same team, minus a few pieces, made it to the NSAA state tournament in May.

Although some of those pieces are off playing club baseball, everyone on the summer roster is available for the Area Tournament.

"I doubt their feeling that pressure (to match that accomplishment). The summer is a little bit more relaxed and it's so much different than the spring. In the spring district, they might only be one other team you've played all year," Schilling said. "Where we're at now, we play everyone two times. ...We know what every team is capable of and we know what we're capable of."

Coach Jimmy Johnson and the Columbus United Federal Credit Union Junior Blues will head to Fremont 3-4 in the month of July but with wins in two of the last three. Perhaps most importantly, CUFCU scored 10 runs on Tuesday and had a solid pitching performance.

Columbus is the 4 seed and plays 5 seed Gretna 2 Post 216. CUFCU split the season-opening doubleheader with Gretna way back on May 29.

The winner advances to Saturday at 5 p.m. The loser faces the loser of the Gretna 1 Post 216/Dinsdale Auto contest. Gretna is the top seed; Dinsdale Auto is 8.