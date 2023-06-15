Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors hosted West Point in a critical league game Wednesday night at Pawnee Park looking to solidify the No. 1 seed for the league tournament.

In their most important game of the season, the Seniors turned to their ace Jack Faust. The Lakeview starter mowed down West Point for 14 strikeouts in six shutout innings.

Faust received run support as the Seniors scored three in the third, one in the fourth and four in the sixth in an 8-0 victory.

"He (Faust) was outstanding. He got on the mound, had control, commanded what he needed to do," Lakeview head coach Mike Sloup said. "That's what we want out of him. He's our ace pitcher and he does a great job commanding control there."

Faust overpowered the West Point lineup with his fastball. He struck out at least two hitters in every inning including punching out the side twice.

He allowed just two hits, a leadoff single in the second and a two-out single in the fourth.

West Point featured a runner on third base in the second, but a strikeout left him stranded. The visitors repeated the same situation in the third.

In the fifth, West Point moved two runners into scoring position after a strikeout and error and a walk. Faust retired three hitters in a row on two strikeouts and a ground out to post another zero.

"I did pretty good on the mound. I felt good (Wednesday)," Faust said. "They were chasing a lot of fastballs and getting some of those for strikeouts helped me out (Wednesday)."

Cooper Tessendorf, a Lakeview Seniors alum, returned to the dugout and assisted in calling pitches for Faust and catcher Brenden Sloup. Both Faust and Brenden credited him for their attack plan on Wednesday.

"Jack (Faust) pitched an absolute gem. I wish I can take credit for the pitch calling, but Cooper Tessendorf was in the dugout calling pitches," Brenden said. "It's (Faust) a good pickup for us. He's just a really good athlete, so having him on our team is a big deal."

Faust is throwing to Brenden for the first time this summer. In 17 innings pitched, Faust has allowed three runs on six hits with 38 strikeouts and just six walks.

"It was a little different. (Columbus catcher) Connor Rausch, I've pitched to him since I was like 8, so it's definitely a big switch up," Faust said. "Switching catchers, like people don't really realize that but I'm getting more and more comfortable and we're getting a better connection since the first game."

Brenden returned behind the plate on Wednesday after missing the last two games while vacationing in Mexico. He's the Lakeview catcher for the first time this season with last year's catcher Krae Lavicky out for the season with a foot injury.

He's still adjusting to playing defense behind the plate after not playing the position in years.

"Last time I caught was in 14U baseball, so it's a big jump from catching 14U four or five years ago to catching Jack Faust who throws awfully hard," Brenden said. "I'm developing slowly but surely, but we're going to be a good team and I'm really thankful for the guys who are in the field picking me up when I do have the rust on me."

Lakeview broke the scoreless deadlock Wednesday on a Faust RBI single scoring Carson Hoefer after he reached on an error. Nick Zoucha recorded a two-out, two-run double after the West Point right fielder failed to make a diving catch to make it 3-0.

Bank of the Valley tacked on a run in the fourth. Brenden and Caden Kapels singled. Brenden's courtesy runner, Jonathon Hoffart, scored on a Hoefer RBI single.

Lakeview put the game away in the sixth sending eight batters to the plate. Halvorsen reached second on an error to start the frame. After a Brenden single, Halvorsen scored on a wild pitch.

A balk scored Hoffart to make it 6-0. Caleb Sloup lined an RBI single and Borer reached base on an error on a chopper to first base with the bases loaded for the game-ending score.

Caleb led the Seniors' lineup hitting 3-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored out of No. 8 spot. Borer batted 3-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored as Lakeview recorded its sixth run-rule win of the summer.

"We're not those big power hitters and we're hitting home runs and stuff like that," Mike said. "Being balanced throughout the lineup, that helps out win a lot of ballgames and that's why we get eight runs at the end of the game."

Lakeview's win propelled them to 7-2, the Ralph Bishop League South division title and the No. 1 overall seed in the league tournament that'll begin on June 25. They finished a perfect 7-0 in divisional play, outscoring opponents 75-21.

"We had a lot of question marks after losing a pretty veteran team last year. Coming in and winning our South division and claiming the first seed in our league tournament is huge," Mike said. "Very proud of these boys. They came out here to play, play together, have a good time doing time and finding ways to win. Winning makes it a lot more fun."

At about the halfway point, Brenden said he believes there's still untapped potential within the squad.

"It build us a lot of confidence beating a team like that who's really good and kind of beating them up pretty well," Brenden said. "That gives us a lot of confidence, showing us where we can be and still how high our ceiling is to where we are right now."

OWA Reds suffer defeat

The Owens Wealth Advisors Lakeview Junior Reds suffered a 6-1 defeat to West Point.

OWA loaded the bases in the first inning on walks from Hoffart and Dominic Rother and a single from Parker Osten all with one out. However, Lakeview came up empty-handed after consecutive strikeouts.

The Reds were unable to put together much offense the rest of the way finishing with just five hits. Lakeview's lone run was scored by Aidyn Blaser in the seventh on a double steal of home with Blake Anderson.

"We just couldn't get consistent hits. We would get a hit here and there ... early in the game we left the bases loaded and we just never consecutively got hits, which you need to play those games," Mike said. "Somewhere that offense is going to come along. Hitting is contagious and eventually they'll be contagious enough and that'll help us out in the long run."

Dustyn Lusche pitched a complete game allowing six runs, three earned, on six hits, three walks and seven strikeouts. West Point's offense scored a pair of runs in the third and four in the fifth.

In his first time watching Lusche pitch a full game, Mike thought he pitched much better than what his final line indicated.

"I was very proud of the way he (Lusche) pitched. He did a good job," Mike said. "The stats might not show the greatest there, but tell you what that was pretty impressive on his part. That was a great thing to see out of him. We need to find depth there and we definitely found it with him right there."

The Reds dropped to 5-4. Both Lakeview teams will play their third consecutive home game on Friday against Crofton.