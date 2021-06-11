Jacobitz silences Cornerstone bats

The final two outs of the game told the story for Cornerstone Insurance Group on Thursday night at Pawnee Park Legion Field.

The Columbus Senior Legion team rarely threatened against Hastings Five Points starter Creighton Jacobitz, managing just five total hits and only once putting together two in the same inning. Still, Cornerstone was only down two in the seventh with two on when Evan Bock and Colin Flyr blasted the two hardest hit balls of the night to deep right center.

Off the bat it looked like, if the ball stayed in the yard, it had at least beaten the centerfielder. The Seniors hit few balls hard and appeared to have caught Macrae Huyser playing in too far. His speed tracked down both on the warning track and denied Columbus a walk-off win.

There were just no breaks to be had for Cornerstone in a 2-0 loss that dropped the seniors to 6-5.

"More often than not, if we keep that effort up, and keep those swings going, we'll be rewarded," coach Cody Schilling said. "We can't be disappointed in our performance tonight. The only thing we did disappointing was that we didn't come out on top. But for the most part, we played hard, we played well, no errors ... it just didn't fall our way."