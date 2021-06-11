Jacobitz silences Cornerstone bats

The final two outs of the game told the story for Cornerstone Insurance Group on Thursday night at Pawnee Park Legion Field.
The Columbus Senior Legion team rarely threatened against Hastings Five Points starter Creighton Jacobitz, managing just five total hits and only once putting together two in the same inning. Still, Cornerstone was only down two in the seventh with two on when Evan Bock and Colin Flyr blasted the two hardest hit balls of the night to deep right center.
Off the bat it looked like, if the ball stayed in the yard, it had at least beaten the centerfielder. The Seniors hit few balls hard and appeared to have caught Macrae Huyser playing in too far. His speed tracked down both on the warning track and denied Columbus a walk-off win.
There were just no breaks to be had for Cornerstone in a 2-0 loss that dropped the seniors to 6-5.
"More often than not, if we keep that effort up, and keep those swings going, we'll be rewarded," coach Cody Schilling said. "We can't be disappointed in our performance tonight. The only thing we did disappointing was that we didn't come out on top. But for the most part, we played hard, we played well, no errors ... it just didn't fall our way."
Jacobitz was the main reason why Cornerstone was shut out for the third time this season. He didn't face any high-stress situations until the fourth when Colin Flyr was hit by a pitch and moved to third on a passed ball then a single by Conner Rausch. Drew Loosvelt came up with two down and those two at the corners but popped out to short.
Caleb Van Dyke was on third in the fifth following a two-base throwing error with one out, and Kaden Young walked two hitters later, but again runners at the corners were stranded on a popout on the infield, this one by Bock.
Brent Beard and Rausch singled with one down in the sixth. Yet another runners-at-the-corners situation produced nothing when Juri Rivera grounded softly to second.
Jacobitz ran out gas in the seventh. Tyson Groene singled to left with one down then Young walked. He was replaced by Trayton Newman for the final two outs. Bock and Flyr both gave Newman pitches a ride but came up a few feet short of the wall.
Hastings scored its lone two runs in the first when Flyr, who also started on the mound, struggled through his only real command issues. He walked the first hitter he saw, gave up a single then hit one to load the bases. A soft single to center scored two.
Flyr scattered three hits the rest of the way into the seventh when he was replaced by Van Dyke after walking the bags full. A failed squeeze play and a swinging strikeout got him out of the jam.
"The start was a little rough in the beginning, but after that (Flyr) settled in and was tough," Schilling said. "He just got up to his pitch count and we had to get him out of there."
It looked like Van Dyke's relief appearance saved the day for seventh-inning dramatics until Huyser made back-to-back running catches.
"I thought, 'One in the gap, let's go.' But he chased it down. That's what good teams do; they make plays," Schilling said. "We can do it just like they can, we just have to keep working hard and keep moving forward; don't let losses like this define us."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Hastings.............................................................2-0-0-0-0-0-0 -- 2-5-1
Cornerstone (6-5)................................................0-0-0-0-0-0-0 -- 0-5-0
Loss: Colin Flyr 6.1IP, 5H, 2R, 2ER, 4BB, 2K. 1B: Colin Flyr, Brent Beard, Conner Rausch 2, Tyson Groene. BB: Kaden Young 2, Jurisky Rivera.