Jimmy and Megan Johnson: Open hearts, Open home

Jimmy and Megan Johnson have a canvas that hangs in the hallway at their home with handprints, footprints, dates and names of their children. Next to the canvas are a handful of family photos. Though it's not hanging on the wall, perhaps the Johnsons' favorite family photo was when Jimmy, Megan and the six kids came together at home plate in Lincoln last month following the district title win over Lincoln East.
Jimmy is the Columbus High and Junior Blues head baseball coach.
"It's a pretty good one," Jimmy said.
"I don't know if they're all looking at the camera," Megan replied.
"They never are," Jimmy answered.
Moments such as those, the canvas, the photos, is nothing out of the ordinary for many families.
But if you've been to the Johnson household or seen Megan chasing the kids around at Pawnee Park Legion Field, you must have sensed there's something quite a bit more unique to the Johnsons. Those family photos have included different children in the frame. The youngsters Megan keeps track of at Pawnee Park Legion Field have varied, sometimes greatly, over the years.
"The one question I get a lot of is, 'How many do you have now?'" Megan said, "or I get, 'are all of these yours?' and sometimes I get a lot of, 'their names are so unique.'"
Megan and Jimmy didn't name any of the six kids that are currently living in the Johnson household. Aria, Ami, Prince, Romeo, Jada and Tino are each part of the foster care system and have been placed with the Johnsons. Over the years since they first began taking at-risk children into their home, the Johnsons have fostered 11. Three of those have been returned to their biological parents. The four that are currently part of the family - Ami, Prince, Romeo and Tino - are biological siblings who the Johnsons have adopted as their own.
Jimmy and Megan are unable to have children of their own because of a medical condition Jimmy found out about at a young age. Megan's sister, who works in social services and does group therapy for children currently in or formerly part of the foster care system, planted the idea with them many years ago.
In the almost eight years since the first two children arrived, the Johnsons have had heartwarming hellos, tear-filled goodbyes and everything in between. That in between includes confronting grown up issues most children are sheltered from and often living with constant uncertainty.
It's not never ideal but it's also, the Johnsons say, as close as a family can come to understanding how God can bring beauty and goodness out of our broken human condition.
"I never would have dreamed we'd have six kids through various stages of adoption," Megan said. "They're amazing kids, and they're beautiful, and (God) gave me more than I would of dreamed of for myself."
Jimmy and Megan met in college while studying at Nebraska. Mutual friends brought the two together. They were engaged in 2007 and married in December of 2008. Jimmy took his first job teaching in Columbus that previous school year. Megan still had some studies remaining then joined him in Columbus.
Megan is currently the special education teacher at Lost Creek while Jimmy is a math teacher at Columbus High.
After about two years of marriage and settling down in Columbus, the conversation began about children. Megan knew it would likely have to be an adoption because of Jimmy's medical history prior to the marriage, and that was fine. They could have looked into other ways of conception but with a chance of at 50% at best and more than $20,000 out of pocket, that was never a serious possibility.
The couple also looked into infant adoption but realized that, too, was anything but a sure deal. One of the agencies they visited had only placed 11 babies within the last year. And it also seemed the process was far too critical of those applying.
“You really have to sell yourself as a couple; something about that didn’t sit right with us," Megan said. "When you look at the other side and foster care, they do everything they can to make it easy for the parents and doable financially. …That sat better with our hearts."
Foster care requires earning a license and taking classes. The Johnsons completed their education at Central Community College-Columbus and partnered with an agency that required two weekends of training. In that process, their home and surroundings are evaluated, and their license indicates how many children they can foster.
The first two, Ami and Prince, arrived in August 2013.
“I specifically remember the Lord putting something on my heart being OK taking care of kids and not being super gung-ho about having to adopt the first placement," Jimmy said. "It was a feeling of peace that maybe he was at work helping us make the decision to do foster care.”
The foster care system is meant to eventually return children to their birth parents once conditions make that possible. The Johnsons have experienced some of that but have also seen biological parents that have been unable to fight off the addictions that have put the family at risk.
There are opportunities to stay in touch with parents while separated, but that's determined on a case-by-case basis.
“All our kids know their stories; they know they’re adopted. We try to be very honest and positive but also be real about their foster journey and why they came to us and how that all happened; because they’re curious, and to them it’s pretty normal," Megan said.
“Our whole family came to us out of brokenness. It’s both unfortunate and good for them. It’s very normal for us to have conversations about drugs and alcohol at a young age because that’s where they came from. It’s good that they have a support system because they’re all in the same boat. It’s just unfortunate that that’s their world when they’re young.”
Through it all, Megan has found the motherhood she had been looking for as a woman. She refers often to Matthew Chapter 6 during the Sermon on the Mount.
Jesus points out to the crowd how the birds of the air neither sow nor reap but have food to eat. He mentions the lilies of the field, which neither toil nor spin clothing but have the most beautiful of colors. Humanity worries each day about many things, but the Lord provides for the birds of the air and the lilies of the field. "Are you not of more value than they," Jesus asks in the gospel.
“That was comfort for me to want my own kids," Megan said. "I just wanted to be a mom, and that was OK; God knew I needed that.
“... It was hard sometimes to fight bitterness. All I do is these kids’ laundry and clean up after them but I never get the mother-child relationship. God works through that and has grown us a lot. We’ve become comfortable living with the unknown."
Jimmy and Megan hope that their story in some small way can inspire others to take the same path.
There are difficulties that come with children removed from dangerous situations, and if things work out, there can be goodbyes. Neither, the Johnsons say, should prevent others from coming forward.
“They’re always needing families, and I think people are so fearful. People always say to us, ‘I could never say goodbye to the kids; it would be so hard.’ That’s what stops them from doing foster care. They’re right, that part is hard," Megan said. "... When the kids leave after you’ve poured your heart into them, it’s not exactly the same, but it feels like a death in the family. You will mourn the loss. But it’s not always the end. We’ve had kids go home who we still have relationships with."
In Nebraska, there are three types of foster care - relative, kinship and licensed. Relative care is those who are related to the children by blood, marriage or adoption. Kinship foster care is for those who have had a pre-existing relationship with the child such as teacher, coach or neighbor. Licensed foster care is the type the Johnsons are involved in, those that live with a family they had not previously known.
Those interested in becoming a foster parent or with questions should call 1-800-7PARENT (1-800-772-7368).
“If you never take the chance, you never get the blessings that come with foster care," Megan said. "We have kids in our state and our country that are going through immense amounts of pain and trauma. By saying ‘no’ because of your fear of being hurt, you’re putting your fear and your pain ahead of theirs. They’re going through pain whether we’re helping them or not, and we’re grown adults. They’re children, we can’t put fear of pain and fear of having to say goodbye ahead of those kids that are hurting."
