Jimmy and Megan Johnson: Open hearts, Open home

Through it all, Megan has found the motherhood she had been looking for as a woman. She refers often to Matthew Chapter 6 during the Sermon on the Mount.

Jesus points out to the crowd how the birds of the air neither sow nor reap but have food to eat. He mentions the lilies of the field, which neither toil nor spin clothing but have the most beautiful of colors. Humanity worries each day about many things, but the Lord provides for the birds of the air and the lilies of the field. "Are you not of more value than they," Jesus asks in the gospel.

“That was comfort for me to want my own kids," Megan said. "I just wanted to be a mom, and that was OK; God knew I needed that.

“... It was hard sometimes to fight bitterness. All I do is these kids’ laundry and clean up after them but I never get the mother-child relationship. God works through that and has grown us a lot. We’ve become comfortable living with the unknown."

Jimmy and Megan hope that their story in some small way can inspire others to take the same path.

There are difficulties that come with children removed from dangerous situations, and if things work out, there can be goodbyes. Neither, the Johnsons say, should prevent others from coming forward.