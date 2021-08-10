Johnson leaves '21 season impressed by pitching development

Another week of competition, perhaps one more win to start the area tournament, might have been the formula needed by the Columbus United Federal Credit Union Junior Blues to produce a remarkably memorable season.
CUFCU looked to have found a solid rotation on the mound, but was still searching for consistency at the plate. The bats were beginning to come around just when it was most important.
Columbus pitching allowed only 12 runs in four games at the area tournament but the bats scored only two in the final two games. CUFCU started the tournament 2-0 and were riding high until back-to-back losses quickly ended the season. A 3-0 start would have guaranteed the team entry into the championship series.
But while the hopes for state ended almost as quickly as they began, there were other memories created on the mound and throughout the lineup that will endure.
"I think it would have been interesting (to have one more week). The thing that surprised me the most at the area tournament was the pitching. The pitching was good enough every time to get the win, sometimes our bats just didn't come through," Johnson said. "When you're pitching as well as we were, you're going to have a shot in every game. If we could have extended the season another week or two, it would have been interesting to see if we could have kept it going. Our pitching provided some exciting opportunities for us."
At the start of the season, Johnson wasn't fully confident in what he had in his rotation. Only two players returned that had earned a win while several others moved on who had pitched more than half of the 162 and 1/3 innings the Blues put together in 2020.
Jack Faust returned with 31 and 1/3 innings of work a 3.35 ERA and 25 strikeouts to go with two walks. Bohden Jedlicka made five appearances with 16 and 1/3 innings pitched a 2.57 ERA and a 24-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Brennen Jelinek started three times, made four appearances and had a 3.50 ERA with 13 Ks and six free passes.
Fast forward to this year and the stats show gains by each of those three and the emergence of others. Faust was 7-3 with a 2.21 ERA, Jedlicka struggled with command at times but won three games in seven starts and Jelinek came on strong later in the season and finished with a 2-2 record and 3.00 ERA.
Five others won at least one game - Wyatt Swanson, Alex Griffith, Bentley Willison, Jude Maguire and Preston Hastreiter - and CUFCU had a team ERA of 3.19. Hastreiter will forever remain unknown after a lingering football injury shut him down in mid-June. He was 1-1 at the time with a 2.63 ERA, 17 strikeouts and eight walks.
Six players made three or more starts, Columbus had 68 more strikeouts than walks and the staff as a whole allowed opponents a .255 batting average.
At the plate, eight players had more than 40 at-bats, Columbus hit .275 as a team, struck out 183 times compared to 130 walks, drove in 107 of 170 runs with RBIs and pounded out 37 extra-base hits.
Ten players had double digit hits, nine had double digit runs and 14 of the 18 on the roster played in 15 or more games. It was truly a group effort.
"For some guys it might have been a more specific role based on who was pitching and such, but throughout the season the guys got opportunities to show what they could do," Johnson said. "It was fun in tournaments and doubleheaders to see all 18 guys have a chance and contribute to base running or offense or pitching or defense. We always walked away from those feeling like each guy added something."
Johnson, also the Columbus High varsity coach, is more pleased than anyone to see how his Legion youngsters performed. Columbus graduated a senior class that put together seven of the Discoverers' 16 pitching wins and made up six of the nine spots in the lineup in the final game of the season.
"We're excited about what we've got coming back, and with the way some of these guys pitched down the stretch hopefully will provide some depth to our pitching in the spring," Johnson said. "Offensively, there were some guys who had a good season swinging the bat. Hopefully we can see that transfer up to the varsity level and give them some opportunities to show that."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.