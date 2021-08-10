Johnson leaves '21 season impressed by pitching development

At the plate, eight players had more than 40 at-bats, Columbus hit .275 as a team, struck out 183 times compared to 130 walks, drove in 107 of 170 runs with RBIs and pounded out 37 extra-base hits.

Ten players had double digit hits, nine had double digit runs and 14 of the 18 on the roster played in 15 or more games. It was truly a group effort.

"For some guys it might have been a more specific role based on who was pitching and such, but throughout the season the guys got opportunities to show what they could do," Johnson said. "It was fun in tournaments and doubleheaders to see all 18 guys have a chance and contribute to base running or offense or pitching or defense. We always walked away from those feeling like each guy added something."

Johnson, also the Columbus High varsity coach, is more pleased than anyone to see how his Legion youngsters performed. Columbus graduated a senior class that put together seven of the Discoverers' 16 pitching wins and made up six of the nine spots in the lineup in the final game of the season.

"We're excited about what we've got coming back, and with the way some of these guys pitched down the stretch hopefully will provide some depth to our pitching in the spring," Johnson said. "Offensively, there were some guys who had a good season swinging the bat. Hopefully we can see that transfer up to the varsity level and give them some opportunities to show that."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

