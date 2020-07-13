Junior Blues 1-3 at Bellevue tournament

The Columbus United Federal Credit Union Junior Blues went 1-3 in Bellevue Tournament action over the weekend, splitting a pair on Friday before single losses on Saturday and Sunday.
Despite losing two games by eight or more runs, and allowing 10 or more in all three losses, coach Jimmy Johnson said it was mostly one bad inning that put a damper on what was otherwise a weekend full of more positives than negatives.
"The competition was certainly high quality, and probably at the upper end of what we've seen so far. The record wouldn't quite indicate some adjustments and improvements the guys made over the weekend," Johnson said. "We competed hard and, really, just one of those three losses was particularly frustrating."
OMAHA CENTRAL 10, CUFCU JUNIOR BLUES 1: Omaha Central led 2-1 through three then used four hits and two errors in the fourth to score six. Two more the next inning on walks with the bases loaded produced the final runs of the game.
Columbus scored its lone run when Colby Salak walked with one down in the second, advanced on a ground ball then scored on a liner past short by Nicholas Zoucha.
Jack Faust started and went 3 and 2/3 with five earned runs on eight hits. Conner Rausch and Zoucha were the only Junior Blues players to manage a hit.
CUFCU JUNIOR BLUES 4, BELLEVUE EAST 2: Bohden Jedlicka started for the first time this season and went five strong innings with two earned runs on four hits, two walks and seven strikeouts.
Faust gave Jedlicka a 1-0 lead when he led off the game with a walk, stole second then came home on tag ups after two fly balls. Bellevue East tied it with a dropped third strike, single and ground out RBI in the bottom half.
Yurisky Rivera singled home Faust in the third then scored two hitters later on an error in left for a 3-1 lead. Bellevue East used the same single, walk, RBI ground out sequence in the sixth to draw within 3-2.
A Jacob Wagoner double, Brennen Jelinek single and error at first gave Columbus an insurance run in the seventh.
Salak picked up the save with the final two innings of work allowing two walks but no runs and striking out two.
"(Jedlicka) pitched great. He had a lot of movement on all of his pitches and was able to throw enough strikes and keep them off balance," Johnson said. "He's a guy we've seen do it in practice. We see the movement and other things. He certainly proved he can locate his fastball and some offspeed pitches as well, which is a big boost for us in a great pitching performance."
ELKHORN SOUTH 16, CUFCU JUNIOR BLUES 5: Columbus trailed 4-1 through 2 and 1/2 before plating four in the bottom of the third on a Rausch RBI double, Zoucha two-RBI single and Jelinek RBI with a hit-by-pitch and the bases loaded.
Elkhorn South wrestled the lead back in the fifth on two walks, a single and a passed ball. South needed just five hits in the sixth to score 10 runs because of one walk, two hit batters and three straight CUFCU errors.
Rivera started and went three innings with four earned on three hits, two walks and three strikeouts.
OMAHA BURKE 13, CUFCU JUNIOR BLUES 8: Columbus led 3-0 with three first inning runs and answered back with a run when Burke tied it with two in the second and one in the third but gave up five in the fifth.
Ryan Eickhoff, Wagoner and Jedlicka each had multi-hit performances. Jedlicka drove two in.
Jelinek started and went four innings with five earned, seven hits, a walk and three strikeouts.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
