Junior Blues 1-3 at Bellevue tournament

CUFCU JUNIOR BLUES 4, BELLEVUE EAST 2: Bohden Jedlicka started for the first time this season and went five strong innings with two earned runs on four hits, two walks and seven strikeouts.

Faust gave Jedlicka a 1-0 lead when he led off the game with a walk, stole second then came home on tag ups after two fly balls. Bellevue East tied it with a dropped third strike, single and ground out RBI in the bottom half.

Yurisky Rivera singled home Faust in the third then scored two hitters later on an error in left for a 3-1 lead. Bellevue East used the same single, walk, RBI ground out sequence in the sixth to draw within 3-2.

A Jacob Wagoner double, Brennen Jelinek single and error at first gave Columbus an insurance run in the seventh.

Salak picked up the save with the final two innings of work allowing two walks but no runs and striking out two.

"(Jedlicka) pitched great. He had a lot of movement on all of his pitches and was able to throw enough strikes and keep them off balance," Johnson said. "He's a guy we've seen do it in practice. We see the movement and other things. He certainly proved he can locate his fastball and some offspeed pitches as well, which is a big boost for us in a great pitching performance."