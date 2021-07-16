Junior Blues advance in area tournament

The Columbus United Federal Credit Union Junior Blues opened postseason play on Friday afternoon in Fremont.
Columbus entered the area tournament as the four seed. CUFCU faced the five seed, Gretna 2 Post 216, and won the game 3-2.
Nick Zoucha went 1 for 2 with two RBI sac flies, with the second one coming in the home half of the seventh to seal a walk-off win.
After Columbus scored a run in the first, Gretna responded with a two-run second against Blues starter Brennen Jelinek.
CUFCU manufactured two runs with some infield hits, tying the game in the fourth before walking it off in the seventh.
"We were really aggressive offensively," Columbus coach Jimmy Johnson said. "Of the hits we had, some were just infield hits here and there. Some of our hard hit balls were line drives caught by the outfield so even though those were outs, it was certainly encouraging to see us square those up. Hopefully, those will start to drop as the tournament goes on."
After Jelinek allowed two runs in the second, he settled in and threw five scoreless innings to earn the complete game win. It's Jelinek's second win of the season.
Johnson said it was important for Jelinek to go the distance to save his pitching staff for later in the tournament. In the tournament, once a pitcher hits 80 pitches in a single game, he is ineligible to pitch the rest of the tournament.
After deliberating, Johnson made the decision to stick with Jelinek and it paid off.
"He just came out and grabbed the momentum back for us by striking out two or three guys in a row, maybe striking out the side, so we just rode him the rest of the way," he said. "He did a great job. I think he got through the lineup three times and maybe a fourth time for their one and two hitters. He gave us exactly what we needed and he pitched a great game. He got in trouble a couple times and got himself out of it and trusted the defense to make plays behind him."
With the win, Columbus advances to the second round of the winner's bracket to face Gretna 1 Post 216. Gretna is the top seed and defeated Dinsdale Auto 22-10 on Friday.
CUFCU lost all three meetings against Gretna 1 this season. It was swept in a home doubleheader as it suffered two one-run defeats. The most recent meeting was July 9, when Gretna won 11-1.
Jack Faust will start Saturday's game. Faust pitched against Gretna 1 on June 17 in a 5-4 loss. In 6 1/3 innings pitched, he allowed five runs on seven hits with two walks and four strikeouts.
"He's (Faust) been one of our most reliable pitchers this whole season and had some good outings lately," Johnson said. "Hopefully, we can rely on Jack (Faust) a little bit to get us out of some jams if we're in some tough spots. Hopefully, we can neutralize their bats."
After the Junior Blues committed zero errors in Friday's win, Johnson emphasized the need to replicate that effort against Gretna 1 on Saturday.
"They're a really good team. They're probably one of the better teams in the state that we've seen. We need to really minimize the freebies as far as walks and errors," he said. "If they hit the ball well and beat us that way, then so be it.
"All you can ask for at the end of the day, kind of like today (Friday), you just need a chance to win the game. Hopefully, Jack (Faust) can keep us in it, our defense plays well and gives us a chance to win the game."
Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.