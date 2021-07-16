Junior Blues advance in area tournament

After deliberating, Johnson made the decision to stick with Jelinek and it paid off.

"He just came out and grabbed the momentum back for us by striking out two or three guys in a row, maybe striking out the side, so we just rode him the rest of the way," he said. "He did a great job. I think he got through the lineup three times and maybe a fourth time for their one and two hitters. He gave us exactly what we needed and he pitched a great game. He got in trouble a couple times and got himself out of it and trusted the defense to make plays behind him."

With the win, Columbus advances to the second round of the winner's bracket to face Gretna 1 Post 216. Gretna is the top seed and defeated Dinsdale Auto 22-10 on Friday.

CUFCU lost all three meetings against Gretna 1 this season. It was swept in a home doubleheader as it suffered two one-run defeats. The most recent meeting was July 9, when Gretna won 11-1.

Jack Faust will start Saturday's game. Faust pitched against Gretna 1 on June 17 in a 5-4 loss. In 6 1/3 innings pitched, he allowed five runs on seven hits with two walks and four strikeouts.