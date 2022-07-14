Junior Blues aims to carry late-season momentum into Area Tournament

There's nothing better than some home cooking. The OneUnited Federal Credit Union Junior Blues aim to establish a home-field advantage for the Area Tournament, which starts Friday at Pawnee Park.

Columbus enters the six-team Area Tournament as the No. 3 seed after a 9-19 regular season. It finished the season playing its best baseball of the season, winning five of its final nine games.

"We're certainly playing some of our better baseball throughout the season. Overall, I think the pitching has certainly been more consistent and offensively I think that's one of the most consistent things for us. Just our approach and their understanding of what we want to do offensively has been really consistent throughout the year," Blues head coach Jimmy Johnson said. "Just hoping to field consistently. Pitching and defense will really win it. The kids feel good. They're excited. It's really fun having it our place too."

Shotkoski said he felt the season-finale win over Grand Island was a complete win as everyone played together.

"I feel like we've been playing a lot more together as a team instead of just playing by ourselves and trying to show up everyone else by playing for ourselves and playing as a team," Gustafson said. "I think we'll be playing good on the way into districts."

OneUnited will face Lincoln North Star in the opener at 7 p.m. Friday night. Johnson said he doesn't know how much home-field translates to wins and losses, but it will allow the players to keep their usual game-day preparation.

"It's really convenient. You don't have to do all the extra travel. You get to sleep in your own bed. Just being able to be at home and go about some of your regular routines is kind of nice," Johnson said. "We're excited to host it. It's a really good feeling being able to be at home and be in front of our home fans and on our own field."

Columbus batted .296 as a team this season with an on-base percentage of .425. The top of the order of Quenton Gustafson, Spencer Shotkoski and Keiton Watchorn spearheads the unit. Shotkoski recorded 31 hits, Gustafson finished with 28 and Watchorn ended with 22. They combined for 50 RBIs and 77 runs scored.

Johnson said beyond hitting the baseball, the trio does a good job of extending at-bats and drawing walks. Even when they're out, he said, it's usually a line drive to a fielder after a lengthy at-bat.

"They really embraced the approach as far as they're aggressive, they don't wait around to let the pitcher get ahead of them or if the pitcher does get ahead of them it's because they're swinging and missing or fouling pitches off," Johnson said. "Those three guys, we'll certainly look to them to set the table. The bottom of the order is huge. When we get guys that hit seven, eight and nine, a few of those guys get on base ahead of those three, that's when we can be really productive."

Shotkoski, Cade Wurdeman and Watchorn led the Junior Blues in innings pitched. Wurdeman posted the second-lowest earned run average at 3.97. Shotkoski struck out a team-high 46 batters and is coming off his best outing of the year on July 8. In a win over Grand Island, he struck out eight hitters while allowing just two runs on six hits.

"They're excited and with those guys on the mound and we're throwing strikes, we know we can compete and now even we're starting to win some games working together. I think one thing for us is just making sure the other teams are already trying to beat you, so don't get in your own way," Johnson said.

"I feel like that's what happened to us a lot of times, whether it's just not throwing strikes or getting frustrated or down just because we get out. We're pretty outcome-based, which at this age, that's easy to be. Just making sure we're not getting in or own way or getting down on ourselves too much just because something goes wrong. Just staying focused and making sure that those other nine guys are the only ones trying to beat you."

Johnson said it's still a work in progress for his team of not letting one mistake linger and snowball into more mistakes.

"We've talked about that a lot. I know they're working trying to be able to move on when something bad happens, so they can focus on the next good thing they're going to do," he said. "That to me is one of the more difficult battles. They're pretty critical of themselves and each other and just making sure that the other team is the opponent."

OneUnited's pitching will likely determine how far it goes this postseason. Johnson said it's gotten more consistent, especially in the last two weeks.

"It's starting to be a strength for us at times, so we're certainly going to need that and just ultimately throw strikes and keep a good pace to the game, keep our defense involved because when they are, they do pretty well," Johnson said. "Pitching for sure will be where it starts because that's the name of the game for us."