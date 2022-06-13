Junior Blues answer doubleheader sweep with win at South Sioux City

The OneUnited Federal Credit Union Junior Blues were staring a potential four-game losing skid in the face and headed back out onto the road for the second day in a row on Saturday.

The night before, the offense managed just one run in a doubleheader sweep at Creighton Prep. This time it was a longer trip to South Sioux City that awaited. Desperate to respond to the night before, OneUnited scored seven runs in its first at-bat and never left any doubt during a 13-1 win.

Spencer Shotkoski had three hits, Matthew Kinnison drove in three runs and Will Wickham picked up the pitching win on a four-inning two-hitter with five strikeouts and no walks.

The win gave the Junior Blues their second of the season and improved their record to 2-6. And while the bats were a clear improvement from the night before, it was on the mound where the tone was set.

"Will Wickham had the start of the season and pitched really well. We were excited to get him on the mound. He hadn't started yet but pitched one other time," coach Jimmy Johnson said. "He's got four pitches he can mix in, and he did a really good job keeping them off balance. ... It was a nice bounce back to see our guys really fill up the strike zone."

Eight Blues hitters came to the plate before South Sioux City was able to record an out in the first inning. By then it was a 5-0 OneUnited lead. Cade Wurdeman had an RBI single, Joel Thomas drove in two on a gapper to left-center and Kinnison brought in two more on a double to right. An RBI groundout by Charlie Larson and Shotkoski's second hit of the frame put Columbus up by a touchdown.

The lone run that came across with Wickham on the mound started with an error at first base in the first South Sioux at-bat of the game. Two hitters later, a double made it 7-1. Wickham retired the next eight in a row until a leadoff single to start the fourth.

Seth Brandl ended the mercy-rule shortened victory by striking out the side in the fifth.

"It was a great offensive performance; we were on the attack every at-bat and didn't wait around to find the perfect pitch," Johnson said. "The guys did a great job taking what the pitcher gave them and hitting it where it was pitched."

OneUnited lost to Creighton Prep 13-1 and 9-0 in Friday's doubleheader. The Junior Blues had six hits, including six by Quenton Gustafson in the first game but managed just one run after a one-out walk by Zach Nelson, Shotkoski single and Wurdeman RBI single in the third. Creighton Prep piled up 13 hits and drew 13 walks.

In game two, the Junior Blues had just three hits but stayed in the game through the first three innings. Creighton Prep led 2-0 then sent 13 to the plate in the fourth and exploded for seven runs with three hits, five walks and an error.

OneUnited is back on the diamond in a doubleheader with Norfolk on Tuesday at Pawnee Park that begins at 5 p.m.

