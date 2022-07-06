Junior Blues' bats quieted in loss at Gretna

The OneUnited Federal Credit Union Junior Blues offense struggled to string together hits Tuesday in a 7-2 loss at Gretna. OneUnited finished the game with two runs on four hits.

The game was tied 1-1 heading to the bottom of the second, but Gretna scored four runs in the ensuing frame to take the lead for good. The defeat snapped the Blues' three-game winning streak.

"We played a pretty clean game. Colin (Jaster) pitched really well. It was good to see him have this type of start," OneUnited head coach Jimmy Johnson said. "Charlie (Larson) came in and pitched us out of a big spot. In the end, they had a few extra-base hits that allowed them to take control and put that big inning together."

After a first-inning Columbus error led to Gretna's first run, OneUnited tied the game in the second on an RBI sac fly from Grant Zoucha, scoring Matthew Kinnison. Half of Columbus' hits were recorded in the second as Kinnison doubled and Stewie Kudron singled.

Keiton Watchorn led off the third with a single and Will Wickham lined a lead-off single to left in the fifth. Columbus drew six walks against three Gretna pitchers. All three pitchers tossed 2 and 1/3 innings.

Gretna took the lead in the second for good on a balk, an RBI sac fly, an RBI double and an RBI single against Blues starter Colin Jaster. The Columbus hurler settled into the game and threw 4 and 1/3 innings. Of the five runs he allowed, only two were earned. He walked one Gretna hitter and struck out a pair.

"He (Jaster) got us a lot of ground balls and pop ups. He worked quickly. He three strikes, keeps the defense involved. Second time through the lineup, he got his slider going a little bit and once he had that working, he was really able to keep them off balance," Johnson said. "He was able to do that to almost get through a third time through the lineup. Offense just couldn't quite do their part with a getting few runs across when he was keeping it close for us."

Despite recording just four hits, Johnson said he liked the approach and the aggressiveness his team had at the plate.

"You don't get a ton of chances in those types of games. Gretna is a really good team, so just being able to capitalize when we got guys at second base. We just need to be able to capitalize on those," he said. "It's just tough. It's a lot of pressure on your offense. You feel like if we don't take advantage of this opportunity, we're not going to get a whole lot more."

Quenton Gustafson walked three times and drove in a run to lead the Columbus offense. Although Tuesday's game snapped his six-game hitting streak, Gustafson extended his on-base streak to 17 games. On the season, he's batting .387 with a .500 on-base percentage. His on-base-plus-slugging percentage is 1.065.

"He (Gustafson) did a really good job working back into counts in at least one or two at-bats. He just kind of fouled off a few more pitches and just grinded out a couple really good at-bats. He made their guys threw a few more pitches and he was rewarded by getting on a base," Johnson said. "He's been on a real tear. We knew he was a good hitter going into the season and now he's really hitting that stride of what really expected to see from him."

Columbus entered Wednesday's game against Fremont with an 8-17 record. It was its final home game until the area tournament begins next Friday.