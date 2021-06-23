Junior Blues blast off in sweep of South Sioux

Five RBIs by Nick Zoucha and six errors by the opposition led to two blowout wins for the Columbus United Federal Credit Union Junior Blues on Tuesday in South Sioux City.
Columbus had lost five of six before Zoucha singled, tripled and drove in five as part of the 12-3 win in game one. South Sioux City surrendered seven unearned runs in the nightcap and saw the visitors plate the same total in a 12-0 CUFCU victory. Grant Anderson and Eli Kruse also had two RBIs apiece as the Blues improved to 7-10.
Wyatt Swanson worked a one-hitter for his second pitching win of the year in game two while Bohden Jedlicka threw all six innings in the opener and struck out seven to go with one earned run.
Both games were shorter than the seven-inning minimum because of the eight-run mercy rule. CUFCU played a total of 11 innings and scored at least one run in all but three of those 11.
The shutout in game two was the second of the season. Preston Hastreiter went 5 and ⅔ in an 8-0 road win at Kearney on June 1 and scattered seven hits while throwing 105 pitches.
"All three phases for us, four if you count baserunning, the guys were locked in," coach Jimmy Johnson said. "Offensively, we had a real good approach hitting wise. We were aggressive once we got guys in scoring position, we were aggressive and took advantage of some free bases we were able to get. Hopefully, we can keep that mindset going."
CUFCU set the tone right away in the first inning of the night with three runs on four hits. But while Anderson, Kael Forney and Faust rattled off three singles in a row in the first three at-bats, it was two passed balls and a wild pitch that brought them all home.
Zoucha drove in his first of the night on an RBI single to make it 4-2 in the third. His RBI ground out plus another passed ball with a runner at third bumped the advantage to 6-2 in the fifth.
In the seventh, Forney's ground out with the bases loaded scored one, Bentley Willison drove a ball to right-center for another, Zoucha tripled and cleared the bases then Wyatt Swanson doubled and brought him in for the final CUFCU run.
South Sioux City's three runs came on three leadoff singles, a passed ball and ground out in the second then a leadoff walk, stolen base and two passed balls in the sixth.
CUFCU piled up 15 total hits and at least one each for seven of the nine members of the lineup. Anderson, Forney, Faust, Zoucha, Swanson and Izic Pillen each had multiple hits. Faust and Pillen were both 3 for 4.
"That was great to see the offense kind of come alive," Johnson said. "A couple of guys that have been struggling got to see themselves hit the ball hard and get on base a few times and got some extra-base hits. In general, we saw some nice adjustments at the plate with two strikes on us."
Jedlicka's start was his most complete of the season. He threw 57 of 89 pitches for strikes, allowed six hits, walked just one and struck out four. Five innings is the longest he's gone in any of his four starts. Seven strikeouts are also his most. Jedlicka's performance lowered his ERA by nearly three points.
"Really nice to see that," Johnson said. "He's a guy for us we really think can be a great pitcher for us and develop into the future."
Jude Maguire came on for the sixth and walked his first hitter, which turned into a run, but then retired the side on two swinging strikeouts and one looking.
Columbus had just seven hits in the back half of the twin bill but again built an early lead and enjoyed a 6-0 advantage after two innings.
Two walks, a passed ball, an error and an RBI groundout by Zoucha made it 2-0 after the first. In the second, Kruse singled in Jelinek for a 3-0 lead, Anderson doubled in Kruse and Jude Maguire after for a 5-0 separation and Faust scored Anderson on a sac fly two hitters later.
Maguire and Anderson scored in the fourth after a passed ball and two-base error at third on a bad throw following the passed ball. An error at first, Kruse RBI single, error at short, Alex Griffith RBI single and another error at short added the final four runs in the fifth.
Swanson gave up a single to the second hitter he faced then went on cruise control and set down 11 in a row. Willison came on for the fifth and needed just 15 pitches to extend that to 14 in a row retired. Between the two, they combined for 14 strikeouts - 13 of which came in the final 14 South Sioux at-bats of the night.
"Wyatt has had two or three outings in a row that have been really good," Johnson said. "He's got really good stuff; it's just been a matter of pounding the strike zone."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.