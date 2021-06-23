Junior Blues blast off in sweep of South Sioux

CUFCU set the tone right away in the first inning of the night with three runs on four hits. But while Anderson, Kael Forney and Faust rattled off three singles in a row in the first three at-bats, it was two passed balls and a wild pitch that brought them all home.

Zoucha drove in his first of the night on an RBI single to make it 4-2 in the third. His RBI ground out plus another passed ball with a runner at third bumped the advantage to 6-2 in the fifth.

In the seventh, Forney's ground out with the bases loaded scored one, Bentley Willison drove a ball to right-center for another, Zoucha tripled and cleared the bases then Wyatt Swanson doubled and brought him in for the final CUFCU run.

South Sioux City's three runs came on three leadoff singles, a passed ball and ground out in the second then a leadoff walk, stolen base and two passed balls in the sixth.

CUFCU piled up 15 total hits and at least one each for seven of the nine members of the lineup. Anderson, Forney, Faust, Zoucha, Swanson and Izic Pillen each had multiple hits. Faust and Pillen were both 3 for 4.