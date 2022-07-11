Junior Blues conclude regular season with doubleheader split

The regular season ended on a positive note for the OneUnited Federal Credit Union Junior Blues. After dropping game one of a road doubleheader at Grand Island, the Blues bounced back for a 6-2 win Friday.

Columbus controlled the game start to finish, jumping out a 5-0 lead. It never relinquished the lead thanks to a complete game thrown by Spencer Shotkoski. After starting slow in past games, Blues head coach Jimmy Johnson said he was pleased with the team's fast starts in both games.

"We played with the lead for a little bit in the first one and getting the lead right away and keeping that lead throughout the second game, it just feels so different," Johnson said. "It's such a good feeling and you can build off it."

Cade Wurdeman, Quenton Gustafson and Grant Zoucha recorded multi-hit games with two hits each. Gustafson, Seth Brandl, Matthew Kinnison and Will Wickham tallied one run batted in apiece. The team also drew seven walks and was hit twice by a pitch.

OneUnited opened the game with a hit by pitch and back-to-back singles to load the bases. Brandl hit a fielder's choice to put the Blues on the board. Kinnison made it 2-0 on a single through the left side of the infield. Wickham walked in a run to add a third run on the board.

In the second, Gustafson hit an RBI single to center to make it 4-0. The second baseman scored on a wild pitch later in the frame. The Blues' final run scored was in the seventh as Colin Jaster stole home.

Shotkoski allowed two runs on six hits with a walk and eight strikeouts. Grand Island plated two in the third on a passed ball and an RBI single. Shotkoski pitched a three up, three down inning three times and faced the minimum batters in four frames. Friday marked his longest outing of the season and his fifth with at least seven strikeouts.

"Spencer (Shotkoski) pitched a great game, probably his best of the season. Great time for that, obviously, heading into districts. They're really good team. Spencer had all three pitches going," Johnson said. "He really relied on the fastball and curve and then he was able to mix in that changeup to keep them off balance as well. He's just getting ahead of hitters nearly every at-bat. He was able to keep him guessing with all of his pitches. Great outing for him."

In game one, errors and walks enabled an 11-3 win for Grand Island. OneUnited jumped out to a 3-0 lead, loading the bases on an error, a Shotkoski single and a Gustafson walk. Joel Thomas drove in a run on a hit by pitch, Wickham walked in a run and Zoucha hit an RBI sac fly.

That would be all the Columbus offense produced as it was held to just one hit for the game. Keiton Watchorn walked in the second, Zoucha and Charlie Larson reached base in the third on a hit by pitch and an error, respectively, and Thomas walked in the fifth.

Grand Island cut the deficit to 3-1 in the home half of the first before two five-run innings sealed the victory. It recorded seven hits, but took advance of the Blues' seven errors and 10 walks.

Brandl started the game and allowed six unearned runs on three hits and four walks. Stewie Kudron pitched the remainder of the game with 2 and 2/3 innings. He allowed four runs on four hits.

Johnson said he was pleased with the defense in the second game after a few throwing errors in game one.

"It was just a different mentality," Johnson said. "They went after every baseball, expecting to make the play instead of hoping someone else would do. It was great to see them have that spring in their step and attacking the baseball on defense."

The Junior Blues finished the season 9-19. They'll begin postseason play in the Class A Area 6 Juniors Tournament at Pawnee Park on Friday.