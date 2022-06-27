Junior Blues defeat Metros 10-4, drop three in Sioux Falls Tournament

The OneUnited Federal Credit Union Junior Blues mounted a comeback Friday and salvaged one win from a four-game set over the weekend in Sioux Falls.

A 10-4 victory after falling behind 4-3 capped off four games that also included an 11-0 loss on Friday, 12-11 loss Saturday and 9-3 setback on Sunday.

The lone win turned around a one-run deficit in the fifth when OneUnited plated seven in one of its most explosive inning of the season.

Keiton Watchorn and Spencer Shotkoski recorded two-hit games in the win while Watchorn and Quenton Gustafson each drove in a pair of runs. Colin Jaster earned the pitching win in six innings of work.

"He (Jaster) just did a great job filling up the strike zone. He really had his changeup working. His slider wasn't as effective as it has been in the other starts, but it was enough to keep him off balance and make them think about a third pitch," Blues head coach Jimmy Johnson said. "He was really able to mix his fastball and changeup and keep them off balance that way. He was able to get us out of some tough spots early on and then we kind of just fed off of that."

The decisive fifth inning in Friday's second game started with three straight singles by Will Wickham, Watchorn and Shotkoski that loaded the bases. Gustafson, Seth Brandl and Matthew Kinnison drew bases-loaded walks to give OneUnited a 6-4 lead. Joel Thomas hit an RBI sac fly to increase the lead to three.

Grant Zoucha lined a two-run double to left to make it 9-4 then around to score on a passed ball.

On the mound, Jaster allowed four runs on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Stewie Kudron shut the door in the seventh with a hitless inning.

It was a big weekend for Watchorn who led the Blues offense with six hits in 13 at-bats, roped three singles, two doubles, drove in three, scored twice and drew three walks.

"Keiton had a great tournament and started swinging the bat really well. I think he had a bunt for a hit that, maybe, kind of got him going a little bit. Once he's on base, a lot can happen," Johnson said. "He's got tremendous speed. He's easily the fastest kid on our team, so it's exciting for us when he gets on because it gives us a lot of options as far as how to get him around and get a run scored with using his speed.

"He was squaring up a lot of baseballs. Even some of the times he was getting out, a ball is hit real hard right at somebody. Nice to see him get going because he's a guy we'll certainly need and rely on as we get into the last month of the season."

In the tournament opener earlier on Friday, OneUnited was shut out 11-0 by Sioux Falls Post #15 East. Sioux Falls scored four in the second and four in the fourth.

Columbus mustered just four singles to go with three walks. Thomas had two hits and Shotkoski and Gustafson hit one each.

The third game of the tournament was against the Smitty's Juniors on Saturday. In a see-saw slugfest, both teams scored three in the first. Smitty's grew the lead with five in the second and two in the third for a 10-5 advantage after three.

Columbus entered the sixth trailing 12-6 but rallied to score five in the frame. Thomas singled home a run, Charlie Larson, Zoucha and Zach Nelson walked in runs and Watchorn drove another across the plate.

Due to a time limit, that's where the comeback stopped and left the Blues a run short. Watchorn went 3 for 5 with two doubles, one RBI and one run scored. Shotkoski, Brandl, Thomas, Wickham and Zoucha posted two-hit games. All nine starters drove in at least one run.

"The offense was really aggressive, just had a couple of key hits to keep things going. You can tell it was a type of day where there were going to be a lot of opportunities for both teams," Johnson said. "They did a great job just attacking the pitcher early. The wind was blowing out really hard to left, so they knew there were going to be opportunities and so they just kept believing."

Rapid City Post 315 was the final game of the weekend. Post #315 scored eight times in the first three innings and put OneUnited in another major hole.

Kudron was 3 for 3 with one RBI. Shotkoski was 1 for 4 with two RBIs, and Thomas recorded the only extra-base hit for Columbus with a double.

"We played hard. Overall, just looking back, just trying to find some consistency. It seems each game there was at least one aspect of the game where we performed really well," Johnson said. "It was maybe our hitting was really good in one of the games, but then maybe our pitching, as far as throwing strikes and keeping the defense involved or our fielding [wasn't as good]. Something else is lacking that let the other team stick around or gain the lead and then we're fighting uphill."

Columbus begins a busy week Tuesday at Lincoln. It'll host Grand Island Wednesday before playing a home doubleheader versus North Platte on Thursday. The week ends Friday against York.

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

