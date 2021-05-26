Junior Blues drop first three

Columbus United Federal Credit Union Junior Blues coach Jimmy Johnson put it all in perspective following a busy weekend that included the opening three games of the Legion season.
CUFCU dropped two close games and suffered an eight-run loss in between in a slate that started with a doubleheader in North Platte on Saturday and a home matchup with Kearney on Sunday.
Columbus managed just two hits in each of the first two games then gave up the lead in the seventh inning of the home loss to Kearney.
Though the Blues fell to 0-3 right out of the gate, Johnson wasn't overly concerned. The Columbus High varsity team wrapped up a trip to the state tournament earlier in the week. Few of the players on the Junior roster saw the field in the weeks proceeding as the high school season reached the playoffs.
The last junior varsity and reserve games were held in late April and early May, leaving those players with an extended time away from live action.
The Junior Blues lost 3-2 and 9-1 to North Platte then 6-5 to Kearney.
"This weekend was a quick turnaround from our spring season. Even though we lost all three we competed well," Johnson said. "The encouraging part is we have situational things we need to improve on."
KEARNEY 6, CUFCU 5: Columbus scored the first four runs of the game through the first three innings but found itself in a tie after the top of the sixth. CUFCU regained the lead but then gave up two in the seventh and left the tying run stranded at first.
Columbus had the bases loaded in the second with two down and scored the first run when Bentley Willison came in on a wild pitch. An error with the bags full in the third scored Wyatt Swanson and Eli Kreikemeier and made it 3-0. Alex Griffith's RBI single later in the inning made the advantage 4-0.
Four straight Kearney singles brought the visitors to within 4-2 in the fourth. A two-out RBI single in the fifth made it 4-3. Kearney tied it on a two-out double in the sixth before Willison grabbed the lead back for CUFCU on a two-out double scoring Jude Maguire in the bottom half. More two-out hitting by Kearney, back-to-back singles with a runner on in the seventh put the visitors ahead to stay.
Maguire coaxed a full-count walk with two gone in the seventh but was left there following a fly out.
Jack Faust started and went 5 and ⅔ innings with nine hits, four earned runs, one walk and a strikeout.
NORTH PLATTE 9, CUFCU 1: North Platte led 5-0 through four innings then tacked on three more with a 6-1 lead after five. Only five of the nine North Platte runs were earned by the Columbus pitching staff because of two errors.
Kreikemeier and Maguire had the lone CUFCU hits. Boden Jedlicka scored the only CUFCU run when he walked to lead off the fifth, moved to second on a ground out, advanced to third on Kreikemeier's single and scored on a steal of home.
NORTH PLATTE 3, CUFCU 2: A two-out single with a runner on in the top of the eighth ruined a solid start for Hastreiter in the first game of the Junior Blues Legion season.
Hastreiter threw four innings and allowed just one hit while walking one and striking out five. He left with a 2-1 lead then saw the bullpen allow the tying run in the sixth and the winning run in extras. Hastreiter's hitters also put together just two hits on the day and only one after he left the game.
Columbus led 2-1 after the first but couldn't build on the lead. Following the unearned run in the first, Hastreiter pitched around a one-out double in the second then set down the next eight in a row before exiting the game.
Two North Platte singles and a sac fly tied it 2-2 in the sixth. Two more singles and a hit batter brought in the winning run.
The Junior Blues finished the week out with a road game at Hastings on Wednesday, play Friday at Norfolk and host Gretna for a doubleheader on Saturday.
"I expect a lot of improvement because we have very coachable players," Johnson said. "We are looking forward to a great summer despite the outcome of the first three games."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Kearney 6, CUFCU 5
Kearney.............................................................0-0-0-2-1-1-2 -- 6-12-2
CUFCU Junior Blues (0-3)......................................0-1-3-0-0-1-0 -- 5-6-2
L: Bentley Willison 1.1IP, 3H, 2R, 0ER, 2K, 0BB. 1B: Grant Anderson, Jack Faust, Eli Kreikemeier, Nick Zoucha. 2B: Bentley Willison. RBI: Alex Griffith, Willison. SB? Anderson, Faust, Zoucha 2.
North Platte 9, CUFCU 1
CUFCU (0-2)........................................................0-0-0-0-1-0-0 -- 1-2-2
North Platte............................................................2-0-0-3-1-3 -- 9-6-0
L: Wyatt Swanson 1.2IP, H, 3R, 3ER, 3BB, 2K. 1B Eli Kreikemeier, Jude Maguire. SB: Jack Faust, Boden Jedlicka, Eli Kreikemeier.
North Platte 3, CUFCU 2
North Platte......................................................1-0-0-0-0-1-0-1 -- 3-5-0
CUFCU (0-1).....................................................2-0-0-0-0-0-0-0 -- 2-2-0
L: Jude Maguire 2.2IP, 4H, 2R, 2ER, 0BB, 0K. 1B: Wyatt Swanson. 2B: Matthew Kinnison.