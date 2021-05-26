Junior Blues drop first three

NORTH PLATTE 9, CUFCU 1: North Platte led 5-0 through four innings then tacked on three more with a 6-1 lead after five. Only five of the nine North Platte runs were earned by the Columbus pitching staff because of two errors.

Kreikemeier and Maguire had the lone CUFCU hits. Boden Jedlicka scored the only CUFCU run when he walked to lead off the fifth, moved to second on a ground out, advanced to third on Kreikemeier's single and scored on a steal of home.

NORTH PLATTE 3, CUFCU 2: A two-out single with a runner on in the top of the eighth ruined a solid start for Hastreiter in the first game of the Junior Blues Legion season.

Hastreiter threw four innings and allowed just one hit while walking one and striking out five. He left with a 2-1 lead then saw the bullpen allow the tying run in the sixth and the winning run in extras. Hastreiter's hitters also put together just two hits on the day and only one after he left the game.