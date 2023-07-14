The OneUnited Federal Credit Union Columbus Junior Blues experienced highs and lows during the 2023 season.

After winning the season opener, Columbus dropped six games in a row as the offense struggled to find its groove.

However, OneUnited's spirits are high heading into the Class A Area 6 Tournament beginning Friday at Veterans Memorial Park in Norfolk.

"I would say our goal all year is to be playing our best baseball at this time of the year and I think we definitely are. Beating Grand Island last week was big for us there," Blues head coach Travis McCloud said. "They're really good, so knocking them off once and competing with them the last two times we've played them is good. Norfolk is one of the better teams and we beat them."

McCloud, in his first season as the Blues head coach, was tasked to keep the spirits up within the team during their six-game skid. Although the results weren't there, he praised the team for sticking with the process.

"That definitely could have gone one or two ways. They could've ended the year, but they took it really well. They build off it like we hoped. They obviously saw the results weren't there, but we're doing a lot of good things," McCloud said. "A lot of our hits just weren't finding holes. We were playing well. We just weren't getting things to go our way and we just kept preaching to them just to keep going. It seems to be working out now."

Columbus enters the Area Tournament as winners of three of their last five games. OneUnited third baseman Carter Renteria spoke on the importance of entering the postseason with some momentum.

"It's really good," Renteria said. "Grand Island is probably one of the better teams we've faced and we beat them and we beat Norfolk, which is one of the top teams in our district. I think we're feeling pretty good with ourselves. We just need to keep our confidence up and keep our momentum going through the whole game."

In six wins this season, Columbus scored at least seven runs in every game. In their 13 defeats, the Blues averaged just 2.4 runs per game.

"I think we're starting to figure out where the pieces fit the best. Our hits are starting to find holes it seems like," McCloud said. "We're starting to do the little things better. If we get a guy on second base with less than two outs, we hit it to the right side and advance to him third and give ourselves a chance."

Leading the Columbus offense is Carter Renteria and catcher Charlie Larson.

Renteria is tied for the team lead with 11 RBIs to go with a .393 batting average. In the final three games of the regular season, Renteria hit 7-for-9 with one double, two walks, four RBIs and three runs scored.

"Just confidence at the plate. Always looking for the pitch I want," Renteria said. "I think just going forward I'm looking for the same thing. Confidence at the plate, always looking to hit, never wanting to strike out."

Larson leads the team with a .509 batting average. The Blues catcher recorded eight multi-hit games in 18 games this season. Larson enters the postseason on a six-game hitting streak.

"We're looking to just find that fastball, attack it and just have that translate to our teammates," Larson said. "Have everybody keep that same momentum going."

The Blues' pitching staff featured five who've tossed at least 11 innings. Matthew Krueger leads the group with 21 and 1/3 innings striking out 26 batters.

Cade Wurdeman sports the lowest ERA on the team with a minimum of 10 innings pitched at 5.63. Damon Liermann is second at 6.86 to go with 20 strikeouts in 13 and 2/3 innings.

"We figured all year long if they can pitch like we know they can, they're going to give us a real good shot. It seems like the last few starts they've all done really well," McCloud said. "I know Damon's (Liermann) pitched really well, Abe's (Christensen) pitched really well for both Seniors and with us. Matthew (Krueger), struggled a little bit his last time but before that he had a lot of real good outings in a row. I think our pitching is going to do a really good job keeping us in a lot of games."

Columbus, just like the other five teams in the Area 6 Tournament, enters the postseason with a clean slate. The Blues went 2-3 against the Area Tournament field, splitting two games with No. 3 Norfolk and defeating No. 1 Lincoln Northeast.

"Our confidence going into this tournament is going to be really high. We have high expectations. We're not going to back down and keep fighting through," Larson said. "Everybody's going into this tournament with the same record. Everybody has the same opportunity to fight. We're going to try our hardest and see what we can do."

OneUnited's first-round game is set for 4 p.m. Friday against No. 2 Fremont. The two teams squared off on June 10, a game that ended in a 6-2 victory for Fremont.

Wurdeman, Abe Christensen and Jack Holys combined to allow six runs, three earned, on eight hits and four walks. Offensively, Larson hit 3-for-4 with a double while the rest of the team hit 2-for-21.

"I'm pretty excited for it. We played them at the beginning. I think we feel pretty confident against anybody we play. We know they're one of the better teams, but it's nice to play those guys right off the bat," McCloud said. "When we played them last time, it was in that spurt where it just seemed like things weren't going right. We gave ourselves a lot of chances and still competed with them really well, so we're looking forward to this one. I think we're playing a lot better this time and I think we're going to give ourselves a good chance."

For the Blues to emerge as Area Tournament champions, McCloud said it'll come down to limiting mistakes.

"It's just playing clean baseball and not making the kind of mental mistakes. If something does happen, just not letting it bring us down. We've kind of preached all year that if you do something, just let it go," McCloud said. "Understand we play seven innings for a reason and our goal is just to have more runs by the end. It doesn't matter if they score three runs in the first or if they score three runs in the fifth, just as long as we have more by the end."