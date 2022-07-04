Junior Blues erase early deficit to run-rule York

For the third straight game, the OneUnited Federal Credit Union Junior Blues followed the same winning blueprint.

The OneUnited Federal Credit Union Junior Blues, in a doubleheader sweep of North Platte Thursday, erased multi-run deficits before the offense exploded for comeback wins.

On Friday, OneUnited fell behind 3-0 in the first only for the offense to explode for 16 runs en route to an 11-run win at Pawnee Park Legion Field.

It's not the way Blues head coach Jimmy Johnson draws up a win, but it's been working for his team as Columbus capped a 4-1 week.

"Credit the guys for keep battling. They've definitely grown throughout the year where we've been in that situation before and kind of just looked like, based on our body language, maybe it was over," Johnson said. "They've definitely learned from some of those experiences, get tougher, battle and proud of them. Not the way we picked to do it, but if it's kind of our thing, I guess it works. Now they got some confidence, whether situation is good or bad, they know they can give themselves a chance."

Quenton Gustafson continued his strong week offensively with another three-hit performance. The Blues second baseman hit 3 for 3 with a walk, four runs batted in and three runs scored. Matthew Kinnison joined Gustafson with three hits of his own. He drove in two and scored once.

Spencer Shotkoski earned the win on the mound with four innings pitched. After allowing three runs in the first, the Blues hurler allowed just two runs the rest of the way. Shotkoski finished with three hits allowed, four walks and 10 strikeouts.

Johnson said Shotkoski struggled to throw strikes in the first inning. He attributed that to some rust after not pitching for a week.

"Once he (Shotkoski) settled in there in the second inning, he was great. He had all three pitches going," Johnson said. "He also did a good job kind of recognizing when they were behind him and sticking with his fastball. Just recognizing if they're kind out on their front foot or if they're ahead of him, he can switch speeds and get some early swings and misses."

OneUnited tied the game 3-3 in the home half of the first on a Gustafson RBI single, a Joel Thomas RBI ground out and a Kinnison run-scoring single.

Columbus evened the scored 4-4 in the second on a passed ball and took its first lead on a Shotkoski RBI double to left field. A passed ball, RBI single by Gustafson and an error increased the Blues lead to 7-4. The six-run frame was capped by an RBI sac fly by Charlie Larson and a passed ball.

Gustafson's RBI single and Stewie Kudron's sacrifice fly gave Columbus an 11-4 lead in the third. After York scratched a run in the top of the fourth, Columbus plated five runs to put the game in run-rule territory.

Seth Brandl stole home and Gustafson walked in a run to make it 13-5. Kudron and Kinnison laced back-to-back RBI singles and Gustafson stole home to make it 16-5. Gustafson pitched the fifth and threw a scoreless inning to seal the victory.

Johnson praised the team's aggressive approach at the plate.

"Just saw some matchups as far as running the bases, little slower deliveries to the plate and things like that. We were able to get the running game going today," he said. "Once we got guys in scoring position, they were aggressive. Even though maybe they all weren't hits, some of the errors the other team made the balls were hit hard. That's what we're trying to do."

The win improved Columbus 8-16. It has four games remaining in the regular season beginning Tuesday at Gretna. It'll host Fremont Wednesday for its final home game before the area tournament.

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

