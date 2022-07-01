Junior Blues erase two multi-run deficits to sweep North Platte

OneUnited Federal Credit Union Junior Blues overcame a pair of four-run deficits Thursday to sweep the North Platte FNBO Nationals at Pawnee Park Legion Field. Columbus won the first game 19-7, scoring 14 runs in the sixth to secure the run-rule victory. In game two, the Blues scored 13 of the game's final 14 runs for a 13-5 win.

Quenton Gustafson produced the most runs over the two games for OneUnited driving in six runs over the two games. He hit 4 for 7 on the day with five runs scored. Spencer Shotkoski and Joel Thomas recorded five RBIs each.

In game one, Columbus trailed 5-0 after three innings but managed to tie it in the top of the fifth. After North Platte reclaimed the lead 7-5 in the home half, the Blues exploded for 14 runs in the sixth.

"I thought in game one our guys did a good job just offensively sticking with the plan. We faced a pretty good pitcher. He was able to mix fastball and slider and throw it for strikes pretty consistently," OneUnited head coach Jimmy Johnson said. "It had us off balance at times. We were able to chip away a little bit in the fourth and fifth and then sixth, completely exploded offensively. I was just really proud of the way they were kind of patient. They didn't panic, even though it was pretty rough early on. Defensively, kept playing and worked to minimize each inning."

They tied the game 7-7 on an RBI double by Charlie Larson and a throwing error. Grant Zoucha scored the eventual winning run on a wild pitch.

OneUnited scored four straight runs on passed balls before Matthew Kinnison laced an RBI single through the left side to make it 13-7. A wild pitch, a Shotkoski bases-clearing double and a two-run double by Thomas concluded the scoring.

Shotkoski, Gustafson and Thomas recorded three RBIs each as they combined to hit 5 for 12 with six runs scored. Keiton Watchorn hit 3 for 5 with three runs scored.

Cade Wurdeman pitched four innings as the game one starter. He allowed five runs on three hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Seth Brandl relieved Wurdeman and earned the win. He threw two innings allowing two runs on three hits with two punch outs and one walk.

OneUnited was the comeback kid again in game two as it fell behind 4-0 after one inning. The Blues took the lead in the second with a five-run frame and never looked back.

Watchorn, Shotkoski, Gustafson and Thomas combined to hit 5 for 11 with nine RBIs and seven runs scored.

"They're aggressive. They kind of have a plan and know what they're looking for. If they get something close that they like ... they don't try to wait around too long for the perfect pitch because then you can get behind in counts," Johnson said. "I think they do a good job, even when they get behind in counts, most of the time is usually because they're fouling something off. Not too often it's because they're taking a whole lot of pitches. This week in particular, they've set the table and getting things going for us offensively."

On the mound, Will Wickham recovered from a shaky first inning to throw a complete game. North Platte batted the entire lineup in the first with four runs on seven hits and one walk. From that point on, Wickham allowed just one run on three hits and striking out seven Nationals.

"I don't know if it's nerves or feeling things out or what exactly, but that first inning ... once you can get through that first inning, you just settle in a lot more and maybe have a better idea of what you can do to the hitters. I think he (Wickham) just settled in and that just sometimes happens," Johnson said. "I think once he got through that second time through, eventually, him and Seth (Brandl) were just really synched up and did a good job mixing all four of his pitches to keep the hitters off balance."

Watchorn opened the scoring for Columbus in the first, scoring on an RBI ground out by Gustafson. In the second, an error, fielder's choice and ground out tied the game at 4-4. Gustafson launched an RBI triple over the center fielder's head to put the team ahead 5-4. A Thomas RBI single in the next at-bat doubled the lead to two runs.

OneUnited recorded four-straight run-scoring hits in the third. Zach Nelson hit an RBI double to make it 7-4. Watchorn, Shotkoski and Gustafson hit three consecutive RBI singles to make it 10-4. In the fifth, Thomas walked in a run, Brandl hit an RBI sac fly and a balk made it 13-5.

Columbus improved to 7-16 on the season with wins in three of its last four games. It hosted York Friday night.

"That's our first sweep of the season, so I'm excited for the boys. Our goal coming into the week was to win the week," Johnson said. "We had five games, so we wanted to make sure to have a winning record this week. They've already accomplished that, so we're hoping we can add on and tack one more on against York."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

