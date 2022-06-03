Junior Blues explode for 18 runs in win

OneUnited Federal Credit Union lost Wednesday at Grand Island but might have set the stage or what the Junior Blues achieved back at home on Thursday.

The first two games of the season included just single runs and a pair of losses. In game three, the offense came alive with seven runs. Six of those were in the first inning, and OneUnited didn't score again until the seventh in a 12-7 loss. But the approach that was there at least briefly returned 24 hours later and added up to an 18-3 win over Lincoln North Star with 14 hits and five extra-base hits.

"(Wednesday) night, although it was another loss, each game it felt like we were definitely improving in certain aspects but just not putting a whole game together," coach Jimmy Johnson. "We talked, the hitting was there, the approach was how we want to go into our at-bats and we made adjustments throughout the game. ... Tonight it was awesome to see that hitting aspect continue to grow."

North Star struck first with two in the first on a double, single walk and passed ball but OneUnited answered and took over with five in the first and second before a seven-run third. The offense added one more in the fourth and ended it in five on the mercy rule.

Matthew Kinnison was 4 for 4 with two runs scored and six driven in. He singled in two runs to make it 5-2 in the first, doubled for two runs and an 8-2 lead in the third, singled for another run and a 13-3 advantage in the third and pushed the final run across on a liner to left in the fourth.

Keaton Watchorn and Cade Wurdeman both had three hits. Gavin Zoucha was 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Spencer Shotkoski was hitless but had just one official at-bat after drawing three walks. Wurdeman and Joel Thomas each scored three runs - Watchorn crossed the plate four times.

On the mound, Shotkoski allowed five hits in five innings, walked two and struck out 11 - all but four of the outs collected. He faced his toughest challenges in the first three innings but retired the last three in a row in the third and nine of the last 10.

"I was kind of surprised by the end that he had 11 strikeouts, but I knew he was pitching well, but they're top of the order was pretty good. Then you look back and it's like, 'Man, Spencer was really dominant,'" Johnson said. "He pitched really well and he's certainly one of our go-to guys on the mound and the players feel really good with him on the mound."

