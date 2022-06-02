Junior Blues go cold after hot start

The OneUnited Federal Credit Union Junior Blues scored six times in the first inning then not again until the seventh and saw a 6-1 lead after the first slowly dwindle away and turn into a 13-7 loss Wednesday at Grand Island Five Points Bank.

Grand Island scored single runs in the first, second and third then exploded for eight in the fifth and added on with two in the sixth.

Columbus had six hits in the first then just four the rest of the way and saw eight in a row retired after the final two outs of the first. OneUnited didn't advance a runner to second in the middle five innings while Five Points took advantage of 12 Columbus walks and four errors. Three hits, five walks and an error gave Grand Island the seven-run fifth that turned the game on its head.

Keaton Watchorn started and went four innings with four hits, four runs, three earned and six walks. Joel Thomas and Will Wickham combined for the final two innings with just three hits but six more walks ad five earned.

Spencer Shotkoski, Charlie Larson and Matt Kinnison each had two hits - Larson drove in two.

"We had a great start to the game, and overall made huge improvements offensively and in our approach and being more aggressive early in accounts," coach Jimmy Johnson said. "We had some really nice adjustments but couldn't score again until the seventh. In a game like this, we've got to be able to add on. Offensively, great, but pitching was a struggle at times. Between walks and hit batters, we gave away 15 free bases."

