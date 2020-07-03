Junior Blues lose chance at doubleheader sweep in late Game 2 loss

This time he was in a one-out, runners at second and third jam in the sixth but struck out the next two hitters. He pitched a 1-2-3 inning in the seventh.

Rivera also drove in Columbus' final run in the fourth after Bohden Jedlicka led off with a single. Faust singled in the next at bat and Rivera brought Jedlicka in with a line drive to center moments later.

"They both really pitched well," Johnson said of his throwers. "Brennen was able to get ahead of hitters, and Yurisky really found his offspeed. He had that working; that was really effective for him."

GAME 2, Lincoln SE Reserve 5, CUFCU 4: Faust started and cruised through the first two three innings only allowing two hits. He took to the mound in the fourth with a 2-0 advantage when Rivera drove in Faust on a one-out single to center and Jedlicka singled past shortstop for a two-out RBI three hitters later in the home half of the third.

Faust needed just 10 pitches to exit the fourth unscathed then went back to the mound in the fifth leading 3-0 when Rivera pushed a run across on a sc fly set up by two singles and a walk.