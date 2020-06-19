Junior Blues ready to find out who they are

The Columbus United Federal Credit Union Junior Blues were set to take the field for the first time on Thursday with an almost fully overhauled roster.
Several players moved up to the Senior squad while a handful of others chose club baseball and national competition, leaving coach Jimmy Johnson and his staff with just two regulars from a year ago.
With that in mind, Johnson and the crew approach the new season with several questions.
“Ultimately, as a summer Legion coach, we’re just trying to put together the most competitive team we can, the safest team we can, make sure guys are in the right spots, and know all of that, and put the best product we can on the field," Johnson said. "Usually, at this time they’ve done it in the spring and have a really good idea of what to expect. It’s a lot different going into this summer not having that."
CUFCU went 20-19 in 2019, losing in the semifinals of the area tournament with a 2-2 mark in the bracket. The team had its share of ups and downs early before putting together an eight-game winning streak in mid-June.
But of course, with just two holdovers, many of the the main contributors on the mound, in the field and at the plate are now playing elsewhere.
Back are Ryan Eickhoff and Shon Brockhaus. Eickhoff pitched and played at second while Brockhaus was also an option on the mound and mostly a third baseman.
Eickhoff and Brockhaus were on a team that started 6-5 with games that included just about everything. There was a nine-run defeat, a loss in which the team allowed 11 runs, a shutout win and another victory with 12 runs in the win column.
The eight-game streak came with right runs in five of those wins before a 5-11 finish with three or fewer runs seven times.
Gone are the top three pitchers in terms of ERA, wins and innings pitched, and the top five hitters in average, top four in RBIs and top four in runs scored.
However, with no spring varsity season, and a very real possibility that summer might also have been lost, the team and its coaches aren't interested in who's not on the roster. They're glad to be back on the diamond and together again, even if it's for the first time.
“They’ve been learning a lot and learning a lot about each other in regard to who’s capable of what, the rotations we have and gelling together," Johnson said. “Between Ryan and Shon, we have guys that played elsewhere last summer, played club baseball last summer; we have a lot of guys coming together from different spots to form this team."
Early indications from just about three weeks of training pointed to hitting as the most reliable aspect of the group. Though that might be revealed otherwise when facing live pitching, Johnson said the boys have consistently put the bat on the ball and steadily progressed from Day 1.
The roster will consist of 15 players normally, and 16 including one that will contribute to both the Juniors and Seniors as a catcher.
The staff and bullpen has 11 arms available.
“We’re making improvements fielding and pitchingwise," Johnson said. "But there’s going to be some growing pains in the field just because of some of our youth and because of gelling together."
For the first two weeks to 10 days Johnson will limit pitch counts and innings in order to ease arms in but also to give as many players as possible the opportunity to distinguish themselves.
All the new faces means the staff is still unsure who makes up the top starting lineup.
“We’re still making some decisions there," Johnson said. Early on, we’re going to try to get each guy some opportunities. It may not be equal amounts of playing time necessarily, but we want to give each guy the chance on the field to see what they can do and how they work together."
Johnson and other coaches in the Cornhusker West League discussed a potential season-end tournament among themselves but decided it was too difficult a prospect due to geography.
The Blues will play in one tournament in Omaha but otherwise take part in several doubleheaders.
Without a payoff at the end, players still want to win but understand the summer of 2020 is perhaps more about development than a final record.
“I’m going to try and get as many strikeouts as I want and win as many games as we can," Brockhaus said.
Eickhoff had a similar perspective, hoping to pile up the wins on the mound while doing whatever he can to help the team.
"Mostly just get better throughout the year," he said.
Both, along with newcomer Jack Faust were mostly appreciated to be back training and playing regardless of how the next six weeks turn out.
“I’m just glad we have a season. I didn’t know if we were going to play too much. I’m just glad we’re back on the field," Faust said. "I’m just hoping we can improve a lot. I’m going into my sophomore year and have a couple years ahead of me, so I’m just trying to get better."
Johnson, also the varsity coach at Columbus High, lost what might have been the Discoverers best chance in years to make the state tournament when spring sports was canceled. Though several talented players move on, many to college baseball, he's aiming to reload next season, rather than rebuild.
Putting much of that in motion begins now.
“I feel like they’re learning a lot and improving a lot," he said. "We’re looking to develop them as much as we can at all positions they play. It could be developing a different pitch throughout the summer or developing at a new position defensively, and, for a lot of these guys, it’s their first time with us and understanding our philosophy hittingwise. I think those are really what we’re trying to do."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
