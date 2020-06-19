Junior Blues ready to find out who they are

Without a payoff at the end, players still want to win but understand the summer of 2020 is perhaps more about development than a final record.

“I’m going to try and get as many strikeouts as I want and win as many games as we can," Brockhaus said.

Eickhoff had a similar perspective, hoping to pile up the wins on the mound while doing whatever he can to help the team.

"Mostly just get better throughout the year," he said.

Both, along with newcomer Jack Faust were mostly appreciated to be back training and playing regardless of how the next six weeks turn out.

“I’m just glad we have a season. I didn’t know if we were going to play too much. I’m just glad we’re back on the field," Faust said. "I’m just hoping we can improve a lot. I’m going into my sophomore year and have a couple years ahead of me, so I’m just trying to get better."

Johnson, also the varsity coach at Columbus High, lost what might have been the Discoverers best chance in years to make the state tournament when spring sports was canceled. Though several talented players move on, many to college baseball, he's aiming to reload next season, rather than rebuild.

Putting much of that in motion begins now.