Junior Blues seeking to snap skid

The OneUnited Federal Credit Union Junior Blues have four days to stew over a rough stretch. Whether that's a good thing or a bad thing they'll find out Wednesday in a third straight doubleheader.

OneUnited is in the midst of a five-game losing skid after dropping a second straight doubleheader on Friday at Yankton. The Blues dropped a doubleheader to Norfolk on June 14 and haven't won since a 13-1 victory June 11 at South Sioux City.

During the most recent stretch, errors have played a major factor in each of the setbacks. Columbus committed 11 total errors in the three most recent defeats. Missing the strike zone is also making things quit a bit tougher, coach Jimmy Johnson said.

"Like any team, it all starts with pitching. But for us it's very evident that it's something we need to keep getting better at," he said. "The two (doubleheader) games were two different stories. We just couldn't get throw strikes or we would fall behind in a lot of 2-0, 3-1 counts and they were able to hit the ball. In game two, our guys did a better job of making more competitive pitches but the next piece is making plays behind them."

The most mistake-filled effort of the last three was five errors in a 9-8 loss in game two of the doubleheader Friday at Yankton. OneUnited had three each the previous two games. Yankton won Friday's game one 14-4 while Hastings took Thursday's contest 6-3.

Columbus came back from down 6-1 in the nightcap of the Yankton doubleheader only to lose on a walk-off in the seventh. The hosts scored five times in the first inning of the opening game. OneUnited came back from a 3-0 deficit on Thursday and tied it but allowed three runs in the eighth.

"We might be a little bit stuck (in a rut)," Johnson said. "I think it comes back to our pitching. I think the guys might feel like they're always climbing up the mountain looking at the top instead of actually getting to the top. We get behind, and when we do we get behind early and we're always trying to scratch and claw."

An error with the bases loaded in the first inning of game two against Yankton began a four-run rally that also included four singles and a hit batter. Columbus scored the first run on an RBI groundout from Stewie Kudron with Spencer Shotkoski at third in the top half but quickly trailed 4-1.

Down 6-1 in the fifth, Columbus put the first three hitters on base and pushed one across on a hit-by-pitch, added another on a sac fly then two more on a groundout and a passed ball. A Matthew Kinnison bases-loaded single with two down in the sixth tied it ahead of an error in the next at-bat and a 7-6 lead.

The first two Yankton hitters reached in the bottom half and came in on a sac fly and a two-out single for an 8-8 tie. After OneUnited went down in order in the seventh, Yankton had the first two on in the bottom half. The Blues nearly wiggled out of danger with the bases-loaded and two out but gave up a single to center that won the game.

Zach Nelson was 2 for 3 at the plate with two runs scored while Charlie Larson tossed five innings that included seven hits and eight runs but only three earned.

Columbus walked the first batter and hit the next to start the bottom of the first in game one then quickly trailed 2-0 on a triple. Four more hits before the end of the inning made it 5-0. Ahead 6-1 through 2 and 1/2, Yankton put it away thanks to two leadoff singles and a fielder's choice that all came around to score.

Kinnison and Larson both had two hits in the game while Colin Jaster and Seth Brandl shared pitching duties on the mound and struck out a combined seven hitters while allowed 13 earned runs on 13 hits.

Facing Hastings on Thursday at home, five straight Hastings hitters reached base in the third inning and pushed across three runs for a 3-0 lead on Columbus. One United cut into the deficit in the fourth when Spencer Shotkoski stole second and came around on an error at third. Kudron's two-out single made it 3-2.

Another Hastings error at third base with two runners on tied the game in the fifth. It remained that way until the eighth when Hastings plated three runs with just two hits. A blooper with two on plus a sac fly and an error made it 6-3. The Blues went down in order in the bottom half.

Kudron was 2 for 3 with an RBI while Cade Wurdeman tossed a complete-game seven-inning effort with four hits, three earned runs, three walks and four strikeouts.

The Junior Blues dropped to 2-11 with three more losses and travels to Norfolk Wednesday for a twinbill with the same team that started the current skid.

"We're working on pitching in practice, and if that can get more consistent then maybe we start getting a few more wins because you're in a position to win more consistently when you throw strikes," Johnson said. "Instead of having to win games when certain guys are pitching, instead of having that pressure, it would give us more opportunities to compete and win."

