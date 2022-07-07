Junior Blues' slow start too much to overcome

The OneUnited Federal Credit Union Junior Blues allowed six first-inning runs in a 9-2 defeat to Fremont Wednesday at Pawnee Park in Columbus. The early deficit proved to be too much to overcome as Columbus fell to 8-18.

"They hit the ball well, but again it's getting down early. It's becoming too much of a thing for it to just be a coincidence," Blues head coach Jimmy Johnson said. "We got to figure something out where these guys know that they can compete right away instead of kind of feeling out how things are going to go and then deciding to compete when it's safe. We just got to figure that piece out so we're not climbing uphill all the time."

Fremont took the lead on an RBI ground out. An error and an RBI single made it 3-0. A wild pitch, RBI single and error capped the six-run opening frame for the visitors against starter Cade Wurdeman.

It marked the ninth straight game OneUnited has allowed first-inning runs. Johnson said he's still trying to figure the root cause for the slow starts.

"At this point it's probably a mentality thing as far as how they approach it. It's a difference in expecting to win versus kind of hoping we'll be able to compete," Johnson said. "I just thought our effort wasn't there in the first inning. I know they got some hits, but right away we just let it snowball. Honestly, the game was won and lost in the top of the first inning."

Wurdeman settled into the game throwing five innings. He allowed seven runs, three earned, on eight hits and two walks. He struck out two. In relief, Keiton Watchorn pitched two innings allowed two runs on two hits along with three free passes and three punch outs.

"They both pitched pretty well, especially after the first inning. They gave us a chance. They were on Cade (Wurdeman) right away, but he really settled in after that and pitched really well. He mixed all three of his pitches really well," Johnson said. "He had to get a few extra outs in a couple different innings that let in some runs. Overall, I think that's something we can take and hopefully just make more plays behind them or put up those zeroes earlier in the first inning."

Columbus scored its first run in the second on an RBI double by Charlie Larson. Matthew Kinnison scored after he doubled to lead the inning. After back-to-back singles by Quenton Gustafson and Seth Brandl, the Junior Blues scored their final run on a Fremont error in the third, scoring Gustafson.

Gustafson hit 2 for 4 to lead the OneUnited offense. Kinnison, Larson and Spencer Shotkoski each hit doubles as Columbus finished with seven hits.

"We just needed a few timely hits to kind of believe and keep things going," Johnson said. "It felt like we were in the game after putting up some of the zeroes on the board. We just didn't get them, unfortunately. Obviously wished we would've come through with those hits, but sometimes you don't."

The Blues play a doubleheader Friday at Grand Island to conclude the regular season before the start of the Area Tournament on July 15.