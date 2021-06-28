Junior Blues win three in South Dakota

A two-hit loss to Brandon Valley (South Dakota) in the opening game of a four-game weekend denied what would have otherwise been a perfect record for the Columbus United Federal Credit Union Junior Blues in South Dakota.
CUFCU dropped its opener 9-1 but then won three straight and climbed to within a game of .500 following victories of 10-2, 6-3 and 9-7.
Columbus hitting in the early stages of Saturday's wins sparked the team to victory while a four-run fourth inning put CUFCU in control on Sunday. Three in a row earned CUFCU its second winning streak of three or more following a streak of four games earlier this season.
Columbus is now 10-11 and can get to .500 for the first time this season with a win Wednesday at Grand Island. Sunday's win, and going 3-1 instead of 2-2, made the trip feel much different than it could have said coach Jimmy Johnson.
"You could tell, finishing that game on Sunday was huge for confidence. They were really excited. Even in four innings, it felt like a seven-inning game as many opportunities as there were, as much back-and-forth as it was and the emotions of it," Johnson said. "To come out on top of that one was really big."
CUFCU Junior Blues 9, Renner 7: Columbus trailed 3-2 after one, took a 4-3 lead, added to it but faced a 5-5 tie in the fourth when it pushed four across.
An RBI double by Jack Faust, RBI single by Heath Dahlke and two-run error at short three hitters later gave CUFCU the lead to stay.
Renner started the bottom half of the fourth with a walk, error, single and sac fly that combined for two runs but saw the comeback fall short on a grounder to third and strikeout by Blues pitcher Bentley Willison.
CUFCU Junior Blues 6, Hopkins 3: Wyatt Swanson doubled in two runs in the first then singled in two more in the sixth for a grand total of four RBIs in the win.
Swanson gave CUFCU a 2-0 lead in the first inning then made it 3-0 when he scored on a wild pitch. Hopkins cut it to 3-2 in the third on a double, single and two errors but a Kael Forney walk, Willison single and Nick Zoucha single, all with two outs in the sixth, brought Swanson up and he capitalized. Forney scored on a wild pitch then Swanson drove two in.
Faust threw all six innings with six hits, one earned run, no walks and six strikeouts.
CUFCU Junior Blues 10, Fargo 2: Columbus jumped on Fargo early with a run in the first, three in the second and four in the third for an 8-2 lead. Brennen Jelinek went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a triple while Swanson tossed all five innings with two hits, two runs, none earned, three walks and six strikeouts.
Faust scored in the first after a single, steal and wild pitch. Two singles then an error in right scored the first two CUFCU runs of the second. Willison made it 4-0 on an RBI single to right.
Jelinek triple in a run and scored on a wild pitch then two runs came in on errors in the third. Jelinek singled in a run in the fourth. Eli Kruse scored on a wild pitch in the fifth.
Brandon Valley 9, CUFCU Junior Blues 1: Brandon Valley pitching kept the CUFCU lineup off balance while allowing just two hits and six total base runners.
Willison and Zoucha accounted for the only Columbus hits - Willison singled in the third and Zoucha singled in the sixth.
Columbus stranded seven and was just 1 for 6 with runners in scoring position.
Brandon Valley led 1-0 after two then scored three in the third on five singles. A four-run fifth with Brandon Valley leading 5-1 broke the game open.
