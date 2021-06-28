Junior Blues win three in South Dakota

A two-hit loss to Brandon Valley (South Dakota) in the opening game of a four-game weekend denied what would have otherwise been a perfect record for the Columbus United Federal Credit Union Junior Blues in South Dakota.

CUFCU dropped its opener 9-1 but then won three straight and climbed to within a game of .500 following victories of 10-2, 6-3 and 9-7.

Columbus hitting in the early stages of Saturday's wins sparked the team to victory while a four-run fourth inning put CUFCU in control on Sunday. Three in a row earned CUFCU its second winning streak of three or more following a streak of four games earlier this season.

Columbus is now 10-11 and can get to .500 for the first time this season with a win Wednesday at Grand Island. Sunday's win, and going 3-1 instead of 2-2, made the trip feel much different than it could have said coach Jimmy Johnson.

"You could tell, finishing that game on Sunday was huge for confidence. They were really excited. Even in four innings, it felt like a seven-inning game as many opportunities as there were, as much back-and-forth as it was and the emotions of it," Johnson said. "To come out on top of that one was really big."