Junior Reds: Athletes became ball players

Mike Sloup had familiarity with his new team thanks to previous summers together in youth leagues. He knew he had players. He knew he had athletes. But could all the talent come together and form a baseball team?
Three months later, Sloup said the answer is a resounding yes.
The Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds went 13-10 this summer and split four games in the Area Tournament, exiting in the semifinals.
Players who had always made a difference continued to do so, new faces stepped up, the pitching developed and, with almost all of the roster returning next year, the future is bright for a group that just may be starting to tap into its potential.
"The thing I was concerned about was, what did we have pitchingwise and what could we put together there?," Sloup said. "I was hoping for a successful season, and we had a winning record. That comes down to the guys being athletes and being competitors."
Guys who had proven it before on the football field, the wrestling mat, the basketball court and the track made up the OWA Junior Reds roster that took the field this summer. Only a few of them contributed to an unbeaten 10-0 season the year before, but knowing what those players had done in for other teams gave the group confidence.
Much of the 2020 roster moved up to the Lakeview Seniors team and left opportunities aplenty for other guys all over the diamond. Each of them found a way to make a difference.
On the mound, Eli Osten, Landon Ternus, Krae Lavicky, Brenden Sloup, Turner Halvorsen, Logan Salak and Joel Thomas provided starts or important relief pitching. Those seven plus seven others (Kurt Schneider, Carson Hoefer, Blake Anderson, Owen Bargen, Zandyr Kohl, Braxton Borer and Cadyn VanBuskirk) made up much of the lineup, pinch hitters and pinch runners.
The Reds started off 6-1, lost four straight but responded with three consecutive victories and never had a losing record at any point.
They went into the Area Tournament 11-8, defeated Saint Paul and Plainview but lost to Pierce and Albion. The final loss, a 12-9, back-and-forth affair with Albion, turned on extra base hits. Albion had four doubles and three triples while OWA had just one double.
The Reds also committed five errors and struggled with the gloves late in the year. Both of those elements, power hitting and consistent fielding, take time to develop.
For a group that had several members away for other team camps, Sloup and the players did what they could to get the necessary reps in, but that was always difficult. It will continue to be in the future for a group that is always on the go.
And, from Sloup's perspective, that's ok. The athletic ability of the team makes up for skill in a lot of areas, especially mentally where he said the Reds always found a way to overcome mistakes and get back in the saddle.
A few members of the team will move up permanently to the seniors next season, but many more will be back. Several were included on the seniors roster that made it to state, many who will also be back in the dugout. With another year together becoming better baseball players, and building on the foundation already in place, Sloup can't wait to see how it comes together again next summer.
"We'll have a good nucleus back to build from what we've started this year," he said. "We'll have some experience and we'll have a better understanding of what we need to do early to get ready for the season. I'm also excited for some of the younger guys that have been playing club ball to come and join us next year."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.