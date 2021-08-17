Junior Reds: Athletes became ball players

Mike Sloup had familiarity with his new team thanks to previous summers together in youth leagues. He knew he had players. He knew he had athletes. But could all the talent come together and form a baseball team?

Three months later, Sloup said the answer is a resounding yes.

The Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds went 13-10 this summer and split four games in the Area Tournament, exiting in the semifinals.

Players who had always made a difference continued to do so, new faces stepped up, the pitching developed and, with almost all of the roster returning next year, the future is bright for a group that just may be starting to tap into its potential.

"The thing I was concerned about was, what did we have pitchingwise and what could we put together there?," Sloup said. "I was hoping for a successful season, and we had a winning record. That comes down to the guys being athletes and being competitors."

Guys who had proven it before on the football field, the wrestling mat, the basketball court and the track made up the OWA Junior Reds roster that took the field this summer. Only a few of them contributed to an unbeaten 10-0 season the year before, but knowing what those players had done in for other teams gave the group confidence.