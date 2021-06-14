Junior Reds come up empty at Pierce tourney

Early runs, late runs and hardly any runs were the story for the Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds over the weekend at a tournament in Pierce.
OWA dropped an 11-1 game to Sutton and a 6-5 defeat to O'Neill on Saturday then came back for a 14-13 defeat to Crofton on Sunday. The Reds had just one hit in a four-inning loss to Sutton, gave up a one-run lead to O'Neill in the fifth inning in the second game of the day then led scored seven in the first and six in the fourth on Sunday but gave up nine and lost in a wild walk-off to Crofton.
The Reds came into the weekend 6-2 after a loss Wednesday at Pierce. OWA won five in a row after a 1-1 start but has now lost four straight.
The Juniors were back in action Monday night at Pawnee Park Legion Field against Tekamah-Herman. Check online or pick up Wednesday's edition for scores and results.
SUTTON 11, OWA JUNIOR REDS 1: Sutton led 2-0 through 2 and ½ innings then exploded for nine runs on six hits, three errors, two walks and a hit batter in the bottom of the third. In total, 14 Sutton hitters came to the plate and drove in six of the nine runs with hits. Only one of those was an extra-base hit.
A walk then a double and an error at third gave Sutton a 2-0 lead after the first inning. OWA managed just one base runner through the first three innings when Logan Salak reached on an error at first. Landon Terus doubled, moved to third on a passed ball and stole home on a bad throw for the lone Reds run of the game in the fourth.
O'NEILL 6, OWA JUNIOR REDS 5: Salak's RBI single and Brenden Sloup's RBI double in the next at bat tied it 4-4 in the fifth after OWA led 2-0 but fell into a 4-2 hole after three. O'Neill answered the bottom half of the inning when the first wo hitters both singled then scored on a bases-loaded walk and a passed ball.
Kurt Schneider reached on a one-out error in the fifth, stole second and scored on Cadyn VanBuskirk's infield single but was stranded on first as the tying run.
Turner Halvorsen and Salak scored the first two runs in the the first inning with a single and a double. Halvorsen stole second and came in on Salak's double. Salak came home on an error at second then another at home.
CROFTON 14, OWA JUNIOR REDS 13: In the last game of the weekend with both pitching staffs depleted, offense was easy to come by for both lineups.
OWA sent 12 to the plate in the first inning and scored seven times on five hits, an error, a walk and a hit batter. Owen Bargen, Zandyr Kohl and VanBuskirk each drove in a run. Berto Adame drove in two on a double.
The Reds didn't generate anything more until the fourth. In the middle innings they stranded the bases loaded in the second and left a runner at second in the third inning.
Meanwhile, Crofton clawed back into the game with two runs on two hits, an error and a walk in the first and three runs on two hits and three walks in the second.
OWA looked to be in the driver's seat in the fourth when it sent 11 to the plate and scored six times on just one hit. A dropped third strike, five walks error in center field, a triple and a hit batter gave the Reds a 13-5 cushion. Ternus had the triple and drove in two runs.
But the first five hitters in the Crofton lineup reached base in the bottom half and started a nine-run comeback win. OWA managed just one out on a swinging strikeout then six more came up to hit before a passed ball ended the game.
Crofton drew four straight free passes for a run then drove one in on a single up the middle. Three more walks in a row scored three plus a two-run single to left and a one-run single to right tied it before a passed ball on a 2-2 count sent the Reds home with another loss.
OWA Junior Reds (6-3)..................................................0-0-0-1 -- 1-1-4
Sutton.......................................................................2-0-9-X -- 11-7-2
Loss: Landon Terus 2IP, H, 2R, ER, BB, 4K. 2B: Ternus. R: Ternus. SB: Ternus. Brenden Sloup.
OWA Junior Reds (6-4)............................................2-0-0-0-2-1 -- 5-8-0
O'Neill...................................................................0-1-3-0-2-X -- 6-7-2
Loss: Logan Salak 2IP, 4H, 3R, 2ER, BB, 2K. 1B: Turner Halvorsen, Salak, Landon Ternus, Owen Bargen, Cadyn VanBuskirk. 2B: Salak, Brenden Sloup, Carson Hoefer. RBI: Salak 2, Sloup, VanBuskirk. R: Halvorsen 2, Salak 2, Kurt Schneider. BB: Halvorsen, Ternus. SB: Halvorsen, Ternus 2, Schneider.
OWA Junior Reds (6-5)................................................7-0-0-6 -- 13-9-2
Crofton......................................................................2-3-0-9 -- 14-7-4
Loss: Blake Anderson 1/3IP, 4H, 5R, 4ER, 3BB, K. 1B: Turner Halvorsen, Jonathan Fernandez, Brenden Sloup, Landon Ternus, Owen Bargen 2. 2B: Ternus, Berto Adame. 3B: Ternus. RBI: Halvorsen, Fernandez, Ternus 2, Bargen, Zandyr Kohl, Adame 2. R: Halvorsen, Fernandez 2, Sloup, Ternus, Bargen 2, Blake Anderson, Kohl 2, Adame, VanBuskirk, Carson Hoefer. BB: Fernandez 2, Joel Thomas, Bargen, Anderson 2, Kohl, Kurt Schneider. 2B: Halvorsen 2, Fernandez 2, Bargen 4, Kohl, Adame, Hoefer.