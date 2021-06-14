Junior Reds come up empty at Pierce tourney

Early runs, late runs and hardly any runs were the story for the Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds over the weekend at a tournament in Pierce.

OWA dropped an 11-1 game to Sutton and a 6-5 defeat to O'Neill on Saturday then came back for a 14-13 defeat to Crofton on Sunday. The Reds had just one hit in a four-inning loss to Sutton, gave up a one-run lead to O'Neill in the fifth inning in the second game of the day then led scored seven in the first and six in the fourth on Sunday but gave up nine and lost in a wild walk-off to Crofton.

The Reds came into the weekend 6-2 after a loss Wednesday at Pierce. OWA won five in a row after a 1-1 start but has now lost four straight.

The Juniors were back in action Monday night at Pawnee Park Legion Field against Tekamah-Herman. Check online or pick up Wednesday's edition for scores and results.

SUTTON 11, OWA JUNIOR REDS 1: Sutton led 2-0 through 2 and ½ innings then exploded for nine runs on six hits, three errors, two walks and a hit batter in the bottom of the third. In total, 14 Sutton hitters came to the plate and drove in six of the nine runs with hits. Only one of those was an extra-base hit.