Junior Reds earn second straight shutout win

Parker Osten's strong start led the Owens Wealth Advisors Lakeview Junior Reds to their second second-straight shutout win. Osten pitched four innings, allowing five hits and striking out five Ponca batters in an 8-0 win Wednesday. It's the team's third win in a row as it improved to 8-5.

"That's two nights in a row we've shut out teams and that's pretty darn good defensively," Reds head coach Mike Sloup said. "Offensively, we did what we needed to do. Did enough. I thought we were maybe a little bit lackadaisical at the plate, but we got the job done."

Lakeview's offense was led by catcher Sam Olmer. He hit 3 for 3 with two singles, a double, two RBIs and one run scored. Caleb Cameron also recorded a multi-hit game with two hits, including a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.

The Junior Reds broke the game open in the third with a five-run frame. OWA had six straight batters reach base safely. Blake Anderson singled and Jonathon Hoffart was hit by a pitch to put two on for Cameron. The Reds first baseman ripped a two-run double to center to make it 4-0.

After Kurt Schneider was hit by a pitch, Olmer hit a two-run double to center. Olmer scored two batters later stealing home to make it 7-0.

In the second, Cameron scored on an error to open the scoring. Trevor Sloup drove in a run with a single to left. Zandyr Kohl walked the game off in the fifth on an infield single scoring Olmer.

"We did get some timely hits there. I just wished we maybe hit the ball a little bit harder. (Tuesday), we hit the ball really, really hard. (Wednesday), just not as much," Sloup said. "It was enough to get us through and we got some timely hits. We got some good baserunning which worked out well for us."

In relief of Osten, Greyson Vogt hurled a scoreless fifth inning. He finished one strikeout short of an immaculate inning with nine pitches thrown and two punch outs. OWA hasn't allowed a run in the last 14 innings.

"Great job by Parker Osten coming in and pitching a very good game there and then for Greyson Vogt to come in last inning and pitched it off to develop some depth there in our pitching, which is really, really good," Sloup said.

Lakeview played at West Point Thursday night in the final game before the start of the Ralph Bishop League Tournament on Saturday. The back-to-back run-rule wins has enabled Sloup to save some of its depth.

"It's huge. When you got five games in six days this week, that's big just for pitching and giving kids rest. Plus, all these guys are doing other sports. They're going to football camps and basketball camps, so it's nice to get five innings so we can give them some rest, they can get their bodies right so we can come back and play (Thursday)."

Before the game, Sloup said the players wanted to keep the momentum going as Lakeview approaches the area tournament.

"At the end of the season, you want to play well and you want to be playing with a lot of momentum," he said. "We got that and we talked about that before the game to keep the momentum going. We just want to keep it rolling into (Thursday) and rolling it into this weekend."

