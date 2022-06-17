Junior Reds' mistakes cost them against Wayne

The Owens Wealth Advisors (OWA) Lakeview Junior Reds were hindered by mistakes Wednesday. Lakeview committed five errors in a 12-3 defeat against Wayne at Pawnee Park.

Wayne ended the game with 12 runs on six hits, scoring three in the third and fourth inning, and six in the fifth to seal the victory.

"Errors killed us. That was the biggest thing. We had a pretty long layoff and we gave those kids days off. They were playing other sports," Reds head coach Mike Sloup said. "A lot of them were at football camp and some of them were at basketball camp, so we gave them that time off because they had that stuff and I think we were just kind of lethargic. Just got out of sorts. Those little things ... it's what I talked to those guys about, little things got us (tonight)."

OWA started Caleb Cameron to began the game with back-to-back shutout innings, but ran into trouble in the third and fourth innings. He allowed three runs on a wild pitch, passed ball and fielding error.

Cameron was relieved by Caden Kapels with out in the fourth and the bases loaded for Wayne. A hit batter and a two-run double increased the lead for the visitors, 6-2. Wayne put the game out of reach in the fifth with a six-run frame on four hits, three walks and two errors.

The Reds starter allowed six runs on one hit and seven walks. Kapels ended the day throwing 1 and 2/3 innings allowing six runs on five hits and three walks.

"I thought they did a good job. Caleb started off really good and then kind of lost the zone at the end. I'm very proud of what Caleb Cameron does. He's a great pitcher. He'll get a start for us again. He does a great job," Sloup said. "Caden Kapels comes in and pitches well right away. It's tough to be a pitcher when an error happens. It kind of shakes your confidence a little bit. They did a good job. They'll get better and we'll be better because of it."

Lakeview jumped out to a 2-0 lead after two innings. Kapels singled to lead off the first. He scored on a fielding error. Kurt Schneider plated the second run in the second, reaching on an error.

The Reds had the tying run at the plate with nobody out in the fourth. Following a Sam Olmer RBI single to cut the deficit to 6-3, Trevor Sloup, Zandyr Kohl and Parker Osten all struck out to end the inning.

OWA ended the game with just three hits. Sloup said he felt the hitters were on their heels.

"We want to be aggressive. There was a lot of times we were kind of flat footed, not ready to attack it but then a couple of times we had a little run there. Jonathon Hoffart comes into the game and hits a ball," Sloup said. "He's been swinging the bat really well lately. We're just not consistent enough. We talk about having contagious hitting and we didn't have that (tonight). We got to get there."

Lakeview dropped its record to 5-4. The Reds took the field again Thursday at Crofton.

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

