Juniors find win column after late rally

A tough opening week was headed for a winless start when the Columbus United Federal Credit Union Juniors mounted a late rally and picked up their first win of the season on Saturday at home.
The Juniors had struggled through a difficult opening stretch that included two one-run losses and road trips to North Platte and Hastings.
CUFCU was back at home Saturday for a doubleheader against Gretna and dropped to 0-5 after yet another one-run defeat. Down to their final six outs in game two and trailing by three, the Juniors plated six in the sixth inning and earned their first win. Columbus split the doubleheader, losing 5-4 in the opener and winning 9-7 in the afternoon.
"That was a big one. To our guys' credit, they didn't get up; they kept battling and believing they could in," coach Jimmy Johnson said. "That was huge because at some point you can only take so much before, maybe, losing faith."
Had Columbus dropped to 0-6, it's unlikely the season would already be coming off the rails. The CUFCU roster is close to 20 members, and Johnson and his group are confident in the team's depth on the mound, in the field and at the plate. That confidence finally broke through in a big way on Saturday afternoon.
CUFCU JUNIORS 9, GRETNA 7: CUFCU responded to another game that included early runs by the opponent with three in the bottom of the third and took a 3-2 lead. Gretna regained the lead with three in the fifth before Columbus put together its most potent inning of the season in the sixth.
The Juniors sent 11 to the plate in the inning, singled four times, walked twice, reached on an error and on a hit-by-pitch. A strikeout started it, but Gretna didn't record another out until nine hitters later.
Jude Maguire coaxed a walk and pushed in a run to make it 5-4, Bailey Willison was beamed and picked up the black-and-blue tying RBI, Jack Faust gave CUFCU the lead on a single to left field, Swanson reached on an error and two more came across to make it 8-5 and Preston Hastreiter singled to right for a four-run cushion.
Gretna scored twice on a weak pop fly to right with two down in the seventh but Brennen Jelinek recorded the final out on another weak fly ball for the win.
Faust was 3 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored. He also picked up the win on the mound with six innings of work, five hits, five runs, only one earned, one walk and six strikeouts.
"They were on him early, then after the first inning he really settled in and kept us in it," Johnson said. "He did a nice job and did what Jack does - throws a lot of strikes and lets the defense play behind him."
Three straight singles gave Gretna a 1-0 lead in the first. A walk then an RBI ground out made it 2-0. Columbus loaded the bases in the third and took the lead on a passed ball and Swanson's sac fly to center that scored Eli Kreikemeier on the catch and Faust on a bad throw.
Gretna went back ahead in the fifth on a dropped third strike, single, one-out error, two-out error and a single to right.
GRETNA 5, CUFCU JUNIORS 4: Columbus out hit Gretna 9-4 and tied the game twice after the visitors took the lead but also left nine on base and suffered yet another one-run defeat in the opening game of Saturday's doubleheader.
Gretna led 2-0 after the first inning and 4-2 after the sixth then used a walk and a hit batter at the start of the seventh to produce the game-winning run. Back-to-back ground outs moved the runners then brought one in for the final run.
Izac Pillen singled with one down in the bottom half of the inning and was on his way to stealing second before an offensive interference call at the plate sent him back to first and counted for the second out of the inning. Pillen was stranded there after a bouncer to the pitching mound.
Columbus had the bases loaded after scoring two in the second but left the bags full. CUFCU had two on in the fourth but came up empty. A runner was tagged out at home and two more were left aboard in the sixth following two runs earlier in the inning.
Faust, Grant Anderson and Pillen each had multiple hits. Anderson was 3 for 3 with two RBIS. Pillen was 2 for 4 with a run. Faust went 2 for 2 with an RBI and a walk.
Wyatt Swanson and Kreikemeier pitched for CUFCU. Swanson went 4 and ⅓ innings with four hits, two runs, one earned, two walks and three strikeouts. Kreikemeier tossed the final 2 and ⅔ with no hits, one earned run three strikeouts and a walk.
Anderson's double in the second with two down score Pillen and Jelinek for a 2-2 tie. A two-out RBI single and passed ball regained Gretna the lead in the fourth. Two walks and a single had the bases loaded for Faust in the sixth. He drove in one on an infield single. Willison tied it on a sac fly to left.
A suicide squeeze went awry in the next at-bat and cost Columbus an out at home. A grounder to short ended the threat.
"The hitting approach has come. I've been pleased with that, it has really improved since day one this summer. But it was frustrating in that first game," Johnson said. "I thought we had a far better approach and did the things we needed to do, just couldn't come out ahead."
HASTINGS 9, CUFCU JUNIORS 5: Hastings had seven runs on the board before Columbus answered. The Juniors fought back in a big way, but seven was too deep of a hole.
CUFCU plated five in the fourth after falling behind 7-0 but gave up two more in the bottom half and went scoreless the rest of the way.
Hastings pushed four across in the first on just one hit. Three walks, an error and a past ball cause all sorts of a mess before the Juniors could record three outs.
Two hit batters, a walk, stolen base and passed ball meant two more runs for Hastings in the second. Consecutive errors in the third scored made it 7-0.
CUFCU sent all nine to the plate in the fourth and scored all five runs with two down. An error, walk and single started the rally for Columbus. Another error, this one at shot, plated two for the Juniors. After a hit batter and a wild pitch made it 7-3, Faust singled and scored two more.
Columbus only had one more hit the rest of the way. Two walks, a single and an RBI ground out scored two more for Hastings in the bottom of the fourth.
Willison and Kreikemeier each had two hits. Three Columbus players tossed for CUFCU in the contest. Boden Jedlicka started and went 1 and ⅓ with just one hit, six runs but only three of them earned. Alex Griffith threw for 4 and ⅓, gave up five hits and two earned. Nick Zoucha threw eight pitches in ⅓ of an inning and walked one.
"It was too many free bases with walks, wild pitches, passed balls and too many free runs," Johnson said. "...We really battled back, Jack came up with a big hit, and we gave ourselves a chance. But if we can cut down on those things, free runners, we'll keep improving and be able to move forward."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Gretna................................................................2-0-0-0-3-0-2 -- 7-7-1
CUFCU Juniors (1-5).............................................0-0-3-0-0-6-X -- 9-7-2
W: Jack Faust, 6IP, 5H, 5R, ER, BB, 6K. 1B: Jack Faust 3, Preston Hastreiter, Kael Forney, Alex Griffith. 2B: Jude Maguire. RBI: Maguire, Bentley Willison, Faust, Swanson, Hastreiter. R: Maguire, Eli Kreikemeier, Willison, Faust 2, Forney, Kaden Brownlow, Griffith 2. BB: Maguire, Faust, Hastreiter, Brownlow, Griffith. SB: Swanson, Forney, Faust, Maguire. Griffith.
Gretna................................................................2-0-0-2-0-0-1 -- 5-4-0
CUFCU Juniors (0-5).............................................0-2-0-0-0-2-0 -- 4-9-0
LP: Eli Kreikememer 2.2IP, R, ER, BB, 3K. 1B: Brennen Jelinek, Izaac Pillen 2, Grant Anderson 2, Jack Faust 2, Caden Kapels. 2B: Anderson. RBI: Anderson 2, Faust, Bentley Willison. R: Jelinek, Pillen, Matthew Kinnison, Eli Kruse. BB: Kinnison, Kruse, Faust, Nick Zoucha.
CUFCU Juniors (0-4).............................................0-0-0-5-0-0-0 -- 5-7-4
Hastings.............................................................4-2-1-2-0-0-X -- 9-6-2
LP: Boden Jedlicka 1.1IP, H, 6R, 3ER, 4BB, K. 1B: Eli Kreikemeier 2, Jack Faust, Bentley Willison 2, Kaden Brownlow, Jude Maguire. RBI: Faust 2. R: Kreikemeier, Heath Dahlke, Caden Kapels, Brownlow, Maguire. BB: Kapels 2.