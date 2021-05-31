Juniors find win column after late rally

A tough opening week was headed for a winless start when the Columbus United Federal Credit Union Juniors mounted a late rally and picked up their first win of the season on Saturday at home.

The Juniors had struggled through a difficult opening stretch that included two one-run losses and road trips to North Platte and Hastings.

CUFCU was back at home Saturday for a doubleheader against Gretna and dropped to 0-5 after yet another one-run defeat. Down to their final six outs in game two and trailing by three, the Juniors plated six in the sixth inning and earned their first win. Columbus split the doubleheader, losing 5-4 in the opener and winning 9-7 in the afternoon.

"That was a big one. To our guys' credit, they didn't get up; they kept battling and believing they could in," coach Jimmy Johnson said. "That was huge because at some point you can only take so much before, maybe, losing faith."

Had Columbus dropped to 0-6, it's unlikely the season would already be coming off the rails. The CUFCU roster is close to 20 members, and Johnson and his group are confident in the team's depth on the mound, in the field and at the plate. That confidence finally broke through in a big way on Saturday afternoon.