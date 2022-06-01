Juniors strike out 15 times, lose walk off to Kearney

Pitching dominated an old-fashioned swing-and-miss affair between Kearney Post #52 and the Columbus OneUnited Federal Credit Union on Tuesday night at Pawnee Park Legion field.

Between the two staffs, 20 of the 44 outs were recorded by strikeout. Three Juniors hurlers couldn't match the strikeout numbers of the Kearney starter, but Cade Wurdeman, Colin Jaster and Quenton Gustafson gave their team a chance.

That chance lasted into extra innings when the visitors turned two walks into two runs for a 3-1 victory. Columbus hitters struck out 15 times and managed just two hits.

Coach Jimmy Johnson said lack of experience early in the season, more so than anything spectacular on the mound, played the major part in his team's difficulties.

"Getting back into it can take some time. It shouldn't be this difficult to put the ball in play, but he threw a lot of strikes and we weren't timing it up," Johnson said. "You give him credit but I also think part of it is we're just a little off right now."

Johnson has just one holdover from last summer and an overall youthful group. He doesn't see that as an excuse but rather a fact of the matter as May turns into June. The lineup, he said, will eventually start to hit the ball, but it might take some time.

Keaton Watchorn's leadoff single in the fourth and Joel Thomas' RBI single in the sixth counted for the only Columbus hits. OneUnited squandered a leadoff walk in the first then had nine in a row retired until Watchorn's single in the fourth.

An error at short put Spencer Shotkoski aboard with one down in the sixth and gave Columbus a chance to tie. Shotkoski stole second then moved to third on a wild pitch ahead of Thomas' RBI hit.

Kearney took the lead in the first on a hit batter and a walk that advanced on one fielder's choice then scored on another. Columbus pitching kept Kearney in check the rest of the way until two leadoff walks in the eighth. Kearney loaded it on a fielder's choice when a grounder to first arrive too late to make the force out. OneUnited turned a double play in the next at bat but allowed a run across and gave up an RBI double two hitters later.

Columbus put one on in the bottom half on a hit batter but saw the tying run come to the plate and strike out.

Charlie Larson walked in the seventh with two down and moved to scoring position with a chance to score a walk-off win but was stranded on the 13th Columbus strikeout of the game.

"Our June schedule is pretty full, so hopefully (the hitting) will come with more games and seeing more live pitching," Johnson said.

Wurdeman started and went 5 and 1/3 with two hits, one earned run, three walks and five strikeouts. Jaster took the loss on 1 and 2/3 with two hits and two walks. Gustafson collected the final three outs with one hit and an earned run.

"Cade and Colin and Quenton all pitched well and threw strikes for us and kept us in the game," Johnson said. "Cade, I knew he was a good pitcher, but I'm getting used to them, they're getting used to me and I'm not sure yet exactly what we have. He really performed well and was really steady, then Joel came up off the bench and got us that hit. That was great, too, that a kid stayed ready and stayed focused and took advantage of the opportunity."

