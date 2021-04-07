Kobza, Bell combine for win at Waverly

Naturally, making his first start on the mound and playing in his first game of the season 13 games into the schedule included some early rust. However, it didn't take long for him to find a groove.

Kobza gave up a triple to the first batter he faced, trailed 1-0 following an RBI ground out in the next at bat then faced two on when Waverly's 3 and 4 hitters both singled to the outfield. He worked his way out of the jam on a sac bunt then a swinging strikeout.

Kobza sent the Waverly lineup down in order in the second, gave up another triple that eventually scored in the third then had two outs in the fourth when a single to center sent him to the dugout.

Bell threw just two pitches and ended the inning on fly ball to right. The junior lefty struck out the side in the fifth, walked the leadoff in the sixth then struck out the next three and put the Vikings away 1-2-3 in the seventh.

Beard's single to right with Tanner Kobza and Colin Flyr on base in the second tied it 1-1 when Kobza came in to score. A Van Dyke walk, steal and error by the pitcher sent him home for the 2-2 tie with one down in the third. Flyr singled two hitters later and scored Sam Kwapnioski for a 3-2 lead. Beard's double then Young's single to left added an insurance run in the seventh.