Kracl goes the distance in Seniors win

Jordan Kracl didn't quite have his knuckleball working the way he'd like. But everything else was on point in a complete-game performance Wednesday night in Battle Creek that gave the Platte Center Post 283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors a 7-2 road win.
Summer mission trips and a baseball tryout took away a few available arms and left the top three spots in the lineup wide open for Lakeview. The Seniors turned to Kracl for his first start in a few weeks on the mound and relied on Layne Forney's hot bat in the leadoff spot.
Both provided more than enough to keep the winning streak alive. Bank of the Valley is 10-0 in games played. Overall the record is 10-1 due to a scheduling disagreement and forfeit. Lakeview has scored over 100 runs and allowed just 18.
"Jordan was awesome," assistant coach Chad Van Cleave said. "... We thought we might have to come in and relieve him after the fifth inning. He was getting around a 60 pitch count then he just kept getting stronger. His sixth and seventh inning were two of his best innings."
Kracl didn't allow a hit until the fourth. He gave up his only two hits and runs that inning but both were unearned because of an error at third.
Prior to the fifth, an error at third allowed a base runner in the first. A hit batter put another on in the second. He set the Battle Creek lineup down in order in the third and the fifth, walked a hitter with two down in the sixth and recorded all three outs 1-2-3 in the seventh. After a two-out single in the fourth, Kracl retired nine of the next 10.
He had played on the infield a handful of times in the last two weeks but was kept off the mound following some pain in his right arm after warmups a few weeks back. Since then, Bank of the Valley has been able to turn to Jacob Sjuts, Cooper Tessendorf and other arms.
But Sjuts pitched in Monday's win over West Point and Tessendorf was unavailable. There were other arms on the roster ready to fill in for the last three innings should that be the case. But Kracl was strong through five then went out and put up two more zeroes and made it moot point.
"We have other guys that can throw, but it sure makes it a lot easier when one guy can come out and toss all seven," Van Cleave said. "We had confidence in Jordan. After that fifth inning, we knew he was probably going to go the distance, and there was no doubt who was going to be on the mound."
His offense gave him a 5-0 lead in the second on five hits and three walks. Back-to-back leadoff walks and a bunt single loaded it up for Brenden Sloup who walked in a run. Krae Lavicky made it 2-0 on a ground out to second, Forney singled in a run for a 3-0 lead, Sam Kwapnioski singled in an RBI and Haustyn Forney's sac fly to center made it 5-0.
Lakeview stranded two in the third, one in the fourth then went down in order in the fifth and the sixth. Kwapnioski's leadoff single then another by Haustyn Forney came around to score on an Eli Osten RBI single in the sixth and when Turner Halvorsen was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
"Layne Forney has done a great job this year. He's just so aggressive. You can just see he wants it so bad," Van Cleave said. "Sam Kwapnioski has come on strong here in the second half of the season, and a lot of guys had hits during key opportunities."
Lakeview collected seven RBIs by seven different players. The Seniors had seven total hits and five walks. Kwapnioski was 2 for 4 with two singles.
"Hits are one thing, but we talk a lot about on-base percentage," Van Cleave said. "That's one of the challenges with our team. We have so many great hitters and so many great players from the top of the lineup to the bottom. We're so solid one through nine that any of those players can be moved anywhere in the lineup and have success."
Van Cleave was also complimentary of Kracl. The catcher had just played behind the plate for all seven innings of the Juniors contest in the game prior then made it 14 innings at the dish when he caught Kracl for all seven innings of the Seniors' win.
"That was really big for us and shoring up our defense," Van Cleave said. "For a guy to go out there in the sun and the heat for seven innings then come back and do it all again says a lot about him as a competitor."
League Tournament: Bank of the Valley has earned the 1 seed in the south for the Ralph Bishop League Tournament that starts Saturday. Although the tournament begins this weekend, Lakeview has a bye to Tuesday when it will host the winner of West Point and Arlington. Pender, the south 2 seed, hosts the first round.
West Point and Tekamah-Herman face off in Pender on Saturday at 1 p.m. Arlington and Hooper-Scribner play the next game at 3:30 and Pender and Wisner-Pilger/Howells-Dodge play at 6. The quarterfinals move to Pawnee Park Legion Field on Monday at 5:30 and 8 p.m. Bank of the Valley plays the nightcap.
Wayne is the top seed in the north and will host the quarterfinals on the same night. The rest of the north bracket includes Ponca against Crofton, Battle Creek against Hartington and Pierce against Wakefield.
The semifinals are July 2 at the highest north and south seed remaining. The league tournament championship is July 3 7:30 p.m. at Pierce.
