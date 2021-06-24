Kracl goes the distance in Seniors win

He had played on the infield a handful of times in the last two weeks but was kept off the mound following some pain in his right arm after warmups a few weeks back. Since then, Bank of the Valley has been able to turn to Jacob Sjuts, Cooper Tessendorf and other arms.

But Sjuts pitched in Monday's win over West Point and Tessendorf was unavailable. There were other arms on the roster ready to fill in for the last three innings should that be the case. But Kracl was strong through five then went out and put up two more zeroes and made it moot point.

"We have other guys that can throw, but it sure makes it a lot easier when one guy can come out and toss all seven," Van Cleave said. "We had confidence in Jordan. After that fifth inning, we knew he was probably going to go the distance, and there was no doubt who was going to be on the mound."

His offense gave him a 5-0 lead in the second on five hits and three walks. Back-to-back leadoff walks and a bunt single loaded it up for Brenden Sloup who walked in a run. Krae Lavicky made it 2-0 on a ground out to second, Forney singled in a run for a 3-0 lead, Sam Kwapnioski singled in an RBI and Haustyn Forney's sac fly to center made it 5-0.