Kracl holds the fort, Reds offense comes alive late

Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds starting pitcher Jordan Kracl tossed four strong innings in his second start of the season and held Arlington at bay in a 6-3 road win Wednesday night on the road.
The Reds offense finally came to life in the final three innings of the game and made his performance stand up for the win. Owens took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth, answered an Arlington run in the bottom half with two runs in the fifth and plated three in the sixth.
Arlington produced one more unearned run in the sixth but stranded eight hitters on the night.
The Reds generated just five hits but scored runners who reached on a walk, hit-by-pitch, bunt single and dropped third strike. Adam Van Cleave had two hits, six different members of the lineup scored and Van Cleave and Carson Hoefer both drove in a run.
A day after Kracl finished fourth in a field of 59 in a Class C golf tournament at Oakland-Craig, he was humming along early on Wednesday, piling up six strikeouts through the first three innings while his hitters were struggling to find the offense.
The righty from David City struck out the final two hitters in the first inning, stranded two singles in the second when he struck out the other three batters he faced and worked around a one-out walk with a fly ball and another K in the third.
The only run he allowed came in the fourth and was unearned after a leadoff walk advanced with a single then a throwing error brought it home. With runners at second and third he limited the damage to just the one run on a strikeout looking.
His offense gave him a slim lead in the top half when he helped his own cause with a leadoff walk and eventually scored on a passed ball.
Kolby Blaser was beamed facing a 2-0 count to start the fifth, Van Cleave race to first on a bunt single and both scored on a grounder by Osten up the middle that ate up the second baseman.
Owens scored three more in the sixth with one down on runs by Brenden Sloup, Turner Halverson and Hoefer. Sloup reached on a dropped third strike while Halverson and Hoefer both singled. Blaser scored on Hoefer's single, Blaser drove a ball to deep center for a sac fly and a run and Van Cleave singled in Hoefer with a liner through the middle.
Blaser also took over the pitching duties in the fifth, struck out three and allowed an unearned run. A one-out single in the sixth scored following an error at third three hitters later.
The victory improved Owens Wealth Advisors to 5-0 with five days off until resuming action Tuesday at home against Pierce.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!