Kracl holds the fort, Reds offense comes alive late

Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds starting pitcher Jordan Kracl tossed four strong innings in his second start of the season and held Arlington at bay in a 6-3 road win Wednesday night on the road.

The Reds offense finally came to life in the final three innings of the game and made his performance stand up for the win. Owens took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth, answered an Arlington run in the bottom half with two runs in the fifth and plated three in the sixth.

Arlington produced one more unearned run in the sixth but stranded eight hitters on the night.

The Reds generated just five hits but scored runners who reached on a walk, hit-by-pitch, bunt single and dropped third strike. Adam Van Cleave had two hits, six different members of the lineup scored and Van Cleave and Carson Hoefer both drove in a run.

A day after Kracl finished fourth in a field of 59 in a Class C golf tournament at Oakland-Craig, he was humming along early on Wednesday, piling up six strikeouts through the first three innings while his hitters were struggling to find the offense.