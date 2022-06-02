Kracl keeps 'em at bay long enough for offense to come alive

If he's being honest, Jordan Kracl hadn't touched a baseball let alone thrown any pitches or bullpens or side sessions prior to the Legion season. While he was a golfer at Concordia, much of his time was spent on the course.

Thus, when he stepped onto the mound Wednesday for the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors, there were more butterflies than normal. Time away from the game plus taking the mound first all somewhat weighed on his conscious.

Well, if that's what Kracl looks like when he's not fully confident, Hooper Scribner would argue he might just be untouchable when everything comes together.

Kracl set down eight in a row, allowed just one hit and put up three innings of zeros while his teammates eventually found life at the plate and put up 13 runs in the third. Lakeview picked up a 15-1 win and improved to 3-0.

"It felt kind of weird being back starting again after taking that long off and only focusing on golf and not baseball. Getting out there throwing, it's a little nerve-wracking," Kracl said. "Once you get in the groove of things, it's a little bit better."

Kracl gave up a single to left on the first pitch of the game then picked up the first out on a flyball to right, truck out two in row, earned the first two outs of the second on a grounder and a fly then struck out three straight before two walks with two down in the third. He fanned his last hitter looking and left with a 1-0 lead.

The offense then went around the order twice plus one hitter and put the mercy rule into effect. Kracl sat down after 43 pitches and gave way to Kolby Blaser and Caleb Sloup for the final six outs.

Kracl pitched the final inning of the win over Pender last week, but it had been 10 days.

He also wasn't quite on time for Wednesday, and had other matters on his mind, which coach Travis Tessendorf joked might have contributed to his nerves. But in all seriousness, he was also the old Kracl who's offspeed pitches and knuckleball give Legion hitters a different look than they're used to.

"He was a little bit late getting here, so he didn't have a lot of time to warm up, and he lost his phone. He was just a mess. He was like a teenage girl who lost her phone," Tessendorf said with a grin. "But he was really good. His first hitter got a little, dink single, but otherwise he did a nice job of changing speeds and did what Jordy does best."

He qualified for the win thanks to a RBI single by Jason Sjuts followed a double by Brenden Sloup in the second. Cooper Tessendorf then started the second-inning rally with a single - stole second and scored on two ground balls. Hooper-Scribner didn't record another out for about 45 minutes.

Starting with a single by Kracl, the rest of inning consisted of five hits, all singles, five hits, a hit batter and four errors. RBIs came off the bat of Blaser on a single up the middle, a two-RBI single, also up the middle, for Sam Kwapnioski, two runs on a Kracl single and a Carson Hoefer bases-loaded walk. The other seven runs were all unearned.

Regardless, it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows from coach Tessendorf's perspective. He would have preferred hitting and scoring right away.

"I was a little disappointed in our focus. We started off slow, and that's a concern for me," he said. "We're not attacking right away, we're striking out early in the game, we're swinging at bad pitches and then we get one here and one there and the dam breaks open, which is a good problem to have, but we have to start better."

Leadoff hitter Adam Van Cleave and cleanup in the lineup, Eli Osten, are in Kearney preparing for the Shrine Bowl. That meant Blaser moved up to the one spot and Turner Halvorsen took over at four. It brings a different dynamic to the team but not one coach Tessendorf said should affect production.

But after three mercy rule wins, every coach is going to seek areas of improvement, even if it's being nit-picky.

"It's early in the season, too, we haven't had a lot of practice and we've had guys gone; we've got two [gone] this week," coach Tessendorf said. "It's going to be a work in progress, but we've got to come together a little bit more focused before the game starts."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

