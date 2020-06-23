Kracl shines for Reds on mound, at the plate

The one hit he allowed was a weak grounder to third that was just slow enough to elude the defense.

"Once I got out there against their top of the order, I had to really think about what I was throwing instead of just chucking fastballs. I felt like I handled it pretty well," Kracl said. "Facing the top of the order, I just did what I had to do."

He set down seven, eight and nine with a strikeout looking, one swinging then a ground ball to second in the fourth inning. Facing the top of the lineup in the fifth, the lone hit came with one down but was erased with back-to-back Ks.

An easy roller to first then one to the mound and a third strikeout looking meant a third straight scoreless inning and allowed the Reds bats to reach the mercy rule moments later.

Kracl's knuckleball was devastating to Wayne hitters, accounting for all three called third strikes and several others that kept the visitors off balance and guessing what was next.

"Normally I don't like to break it out that much, but this year I've been controlling it a little better. So, I figured I'd break it out here," he said. "I've been throwing it for the past couple of years now, and every year I just try to make it a little better."