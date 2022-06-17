Kracl throws one-hitter, Seniors plate nine in win at Crofton

Jordan Kracl faced one batter over the minimum Thursday as the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors defeated Crofton 9-0. The Lakeview starter threw a one-hit shutout as the Seniors scored three in the second and five in the fourth to win it in five.

Kracl allowed a one-out, first-inning single to Crofton's Ethan Tramp. He stole second, but was left stranded. Tramp was Crofton's lone baserunner of the game as Kracl ended the game retiring the final 14 batters faced.

The Senior hurler struck out three Crofton hitters. He threw 43 pitches with 35 thrown for strikes.

Bank of the Valley head coach Travis Tessendorf said it was the best game Kracl threw in a long time.

"It's the perfect example how we want kids to pitch. As glorious as the strikeouts are, Jordan (Kracl) was throwing four, five pitches an inning," Tessendorf said. "They were just hitting ground balls to shortstop. We had four or five fly balls and they were all just lazy fly balls. We couldn't draw up anything better from a pitching standpoint."

Kracl pitching to contact, Tessendorf said, allowed the fielders behind to stay involved in the game.

"We're a better team when we keep everyone involved in the game. The strikeouts are nice, but as an infield, as a team, sometimes when the ball is hit, they're a little bit back on their heels," Tessendorf said. "Jordan (Kracl) was throwing strikes, making them put the ball in play and didn't hit the ball real hard on the button and right to us. Just a fabulous performance from him."

Offensively, Lakeview displayed patience at the plate as it drew more walks (six) than hits (four). All four hits were singles. Brenden Sloup singled home two runners in the second. Cooper Tessendorf singled in the fourth and came home on an Eli Osten RBI single.

In the fifth, Sam Kwapnioski laced an RBI single up the middle for the final run of the game. Kwapnioski finished the game with two RBIs after walking in a run in the fourth. He reached base in all four plate appearances.

Adam Van Cleave scored two runs after walking in the fourth and reaching on an error in the fifth. In total, seven Seniors scored a run and every player reached base at least once.

Tessendorf said it was a quiet night for the bats. He said Van Cleave hit one hard ball that hit a car in foul territory, but outside of that, it was soft contact.

"Some of that was their pitching. They threw a pitcher that was really slow. I think they do that by design. We're a very good hitting team. We hit the fastball very well. They threw a couple of pitchers that threw quite slow," he said. "We were popping a lot of stuff off, swinging through a lot of pitches and swinging at bad pitches. Just overaggressive. It's still a good job of our batters of taking what is given, taking the walks, taking the hit batsmen, putting the ball in play."

Lakeview improved to 9-0 ahead of Monday's home contest against Stanton at Pawnee Park. While it's beaten every team by run rule, Tessendorf said the team has to continue to fight to keep the intensity and pressure on the opponent.

"You take for granted sometimes, 'Oh, we're just going to win this game easily. Oh this team is not very good.' Those are the teams that come up and bite you because you're going to get their best every time," Tessendorf said. "You're going to get their best pitcher. They're gunning for you. We know it's a feather in their cap to beat us, so you have to match that intensity. So far, we've done that."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

